Nissan Z trademark filing hints at 370Z successor

Nissan has filed a new Z trademark, giving the strongest hint yet that it's readying a replacement for the 370Z sports car.

This trademark was filed by Nissan just days ago with the Government of Canada, as first reported by Motor Trend, and shows the Japanese company is committed to its long-standing sports car.

Talking to Autocar late last year, Nissan product planning boss Ivan Espinosa said we "can expect something soon" on a new Z model, adding: "Nissan is about exciting cars."

Speaking at the same event, design boss Alfonso Albaisa said the firm will never abandon its Z-car heritage.

He said: “It’s easy to imagine [a successor to the 370Z]. The Z is the car that democratised sports cars back in the ’60s. Before that, you had to have the money to buy a Porsche or Jaguar.

"The current car has been a long time in the dealerships, and so you can imagine the designers working on a successor, even if I am not going to confirm it."