Nissan adds tech-heavy trim for Qashqai, X-Trail and Micra

Nissan has introduced an N-Tec trim for its Micra, Qashqai and X-Trail models, adding black styling and extra technology.

The trims are intended to “upscale” the three models by giving them “an exclusive new look”. While the black theme is common to all the cars, the exact specifications vary for each model.

Both the X-Trail and Qashqai are due to be replaced in the next 12 months. As is typical for ageing models, these special editions will have been introduced by Nissan to maintain interest in the current models ahead of the next generations launching.

The N-Tec Qashqai gains blackened LED headlights and rides on black gloss 19in alloy wheels. Inside, Nissan has added black trimming to the seats, while the in-car tech is boosted with the addition of semi-autonomous driving features (ProPilot) and parking assistance, designed to improve safety.

Meanwhile, the X-Trail N-Tec benefits from 18in black alloy wheels, a dark chrome finish on its grille and gloss black detailing on its roof rails and door mirror caps. Its door sill protectors gain illuminated N-Tec lettering. Models with an automatic gearbox also feature ProPilot.

The black theme is continued on the N-Tec Micra. In addition to gloss black details, the new trim adds 17in black alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera to help with reversing, while specific safety features include intelligent emergency braking.

The N-Tec editions will be available to order from later this month, with prices beginning at £16,995 for the Micra and £26,475 for the Qashqai. Pricing for the X-Trail variant will be confirmed by February.

