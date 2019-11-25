New Mercedes-Benz GLA previewed ahead of December unveil

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA has been previewed in silhouette form, as the company confirms it will be officially unveiled on 11 December.

Design details revealed by the latest image are scarce, but we can see how the crossover's rear styling will be heavily influenced by the A-Class hatchback on which it is based, while the headlights are clearly modelled after those on the new GLB SUV.

Although it sits lower to the ground than its predecessor, Mercedes has now confirmed that the GLA's roofline is more than 10 centimetres higher off the ground, allowing for enhanced headroom and a more upright seating position in line with larger SUV models. Legroom is said to have been improved as well, despite the model being 1.5cm shorter overall than the outgoing car.

Earlier this year, our spy photographers captured images of the new GLA in testing, with the interior of the compact crossover seen for the first time.

The interior image shows that the dashboard is also set to be very similar to that of the A-Class and Mercedes' other new compact models, featuring rounded air vents and the twin touchscreens of the MBUX system.

The new GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloon, CLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.