New Lotus Evija sold out for 2020

The new Lotus Evija, an all-electric hypercar claimed to be "the most powerful production car in the world", will go into production this summer with 2020's production run now sold out.

The Evija is being built in a new facility at Lotus's Hethel, Norfolk headquarters called Factory 3. The work on the facility is now near completion and it is where each of the 130 Evijas will be hand-built. Lotus has told Autocar that all of the Evijas due to be built this year have already been sold, although it has not given an exact figure.

“With our new factory ready, we are ahead of the pack in the emerging EV hypercar segment and 100% ready for some healthy competition," said Lotus boss Phil Popham, an indirect reference to the likes of the Pininfarina Battista that have so far remained quiet on sales.

Dynamic testing of the car is also well underway at Lotus' Hethel test track, which sits adjacent to the Evija production facility. A video (below) shows the car being driven at speed.

Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes at Lotus, said: “Physical prototype testing at speed is a landmark moment for the Evija and hugely exciting for everyone involved. Our aim is to make sure it’s a true Lotus in every sense, with exceptional performance that’s going to set new standards in the hypercar sector.”

While most track testing will be done at Hethel, Lotus claims it will use other demanding European circuits, too. "Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads" the maker said in a release.

An output of 1973bhp is promised for the Evija, which is more than the upcoming 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C_Two, and the 1479bhp internally combusted Bugatti Chiron currently in production.