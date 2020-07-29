New Land Rover Defender V8 tests at the Nurburgring

Land Rover is working on a range-topping V8 version of the new Defender and the latest spy shots show it's being put through its paces at the Nürburgring.
Although it is not the natural habitat for the rugged 4x4, it suggests that extensive chassis retuning is required to ensure the Defender can handle the additional power.
Previous shots showed an undisguised Defender driving on the roads outside Land Rover’s research and development facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, sporting the ‘Prototype Vehicle’ stickers reserved for testing mules. That was the first official sighting of a V8 variant, which had been rumoured for some time and hinted at by bosses.
Although no changes were visible at the front, a rear view of the test car revealed a quad exhaust system – used by Jaguar Land Rover for V8-powered variants only. On the Nürburgring prototype, we can now see red brake calipers, again an indication of the extra performance potential.
Sources close to the firm have confirmed the project’s existence, but the official JLR response is: “We are unable to comment on the specific nature of these [technology development] programmes.”
Autocar obtained registration data for the car pictured that shows it has a 4999cc petrol engine, suggesting it’s powered by the ‘AJ’ 5.0-litre supercharged V8 used in the Range Rover Sport SVR and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography.
Join the debate
russ13b
compete with the G Wagon?
What does the Range Rover do then? Mercedes-Benz website states G Wagons start at £96220, AMG G63 starts at £143520. From Land Rover's website; Evoque from £31725, Disco Sport from £31905, Defender from £40330, Velar from £45710, Disco from £48340, Rangie Sport from £65295, Range Rover from £84015, £112515 and £144265 for a 5.0 V8 Supercharged. Base G Wagon money gets you a proper Range Rover with £12000 worth of options. Then, for £100,000+ you can have a Defender V8? I'm guessing it's getting an interior work over to make it more, well, like a Range Rover? It doesn't read as if they're planning on selling many, which is probably a good thing. If they put the higher spec V8 in, and up the price to similar to a G63, are they really going to be able to make it feel like it's £100000 more of a thing than a regular one?
Symanski
BMW unreliability.
Putting a BMW engine back in a Land Rover is a mistake when they are responsible for the terrible reliablity reputation that Land Rover inherited in the USA because of BMW engines.
BMW have had far too many problems with their engines, and it marred Land Rover in one of their most important markets.
Citytiger
russ13b wrote:
The RangeRover competes with the GLS not the G-Class
A34
Defender yes is a G competitor
Blocky design and all. Except you can get a 3 door 4cyl diesel "cheap" at c45K. Nice toy, although in the real world the PHEV Disco Sport will be more practical for the same money...
lambo58
Have any of you actually been
Have any of you actually been in let alone owned a G wagon like I have. Like the Landcruiser they are bombproof with a build quality that is indestructible. Just closing the doors is like closing a bank vault with a click-clunk that has you opening and shutting it just to hear and feel the quality. The german army rely on them so they are subject to every abuse you can imagine soldiers will put them through. the high prices reflect decades of solid, cast iron build and reliabilty. JLR products? Candyfloss in comparison. 100K for the top models?
Good luck with that
289
@ Lambo58
Quite agree Lambo.
I have had quite a few G-Wagens as company cars in my time, and it is one thing to shove a fancy interior and large capacity V8 into a 4x4.....quite another to replicate an icon.
The build quality and vault like construction is amazing - totally over-engineered. Land Rover would have to up their game to an amazing degree to even approach this level. You cant just buy your way into a market by pricing similarly - you have to earn such respect.
Its a big ask, and I doubt they can walk the talk.
I dont think Mercedes-Benz will be too concerned at this news!
Kamelo
Matt thought the same
I partly agree, but this does make me chuckle somewhat. But Matt Watsons tug of war between the G63 and a RRS does mak me chuckle somewhat.
Citytiger
lambo58 wrote:
Lol, do you actually believe what you write, or expect other to?
Various militaries and rescue services have relied on LandRovers since 1947, far more than have relied on or trusted the G-wagon, many of which were produced under licence by Puch and are now built by Magna Steyr (who build the Jaguar iPace, the Toyota Supra and few other vehicles), they have a reputation of being tough, but also very expensive, the G-Wagon is expensive because "Merican rap artists" like them, they are overpriced and over rated, bought by fools with too much money.
lambo58
Cant argue with an arse
Cant argue with an arse
Citytiger
lambo58 wrote:
You're correct, now shush, the adults are talking..
Pages
Add your comment