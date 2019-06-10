Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic 2019 review

The Velar SVAD engine is JLR’s respected but familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that produces a meaty 542bhp, with 502lb ft of torque, which is directed through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a permanent four-wheel-drive system. All the usual driving modes, traction controls and hill descent gizmos are present and correct, with the standard Velar’s air suspension units reduced in volume to increase their basic spring rate for sportier (but still height adjustable) performance.

The SVAD rides on standard 21in wheels – nothing smaller is possible because it also gets bigger SV-spec disc brakes all round – but a 22in option is available. Land Rover insiders prefer 21s for semi-serious off-roading to limit rim damage. In both sizes the wheels are forged, which gives them extra strength and cuts weight by an impressive 2.5kg a wheel, benefiting ride quality as well as kerb weight.

All of the other important dynamic bits – steering, 4WD system, active rear locking diff, eight-speed auto, higher rate air suspension, continuously variable dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars – are specially adapted for duty in the SVAutobiography Edition, a fact that becomes obvious when you drive.

The Intelligent Driveline distributes engine torque according to driving conditions, but though it can send 100% to the rear wheels if necessary, the SVAD set-up is more ‘balanced’ than the Jaguar SVR, which sends more torque to the rear, more of the time.

Land Rover isn’t especially helpful with performance figures but the SVAD’s claimed 0-60mph sprint time of 4.3sec chimes exactly with that of the Jaguar SVR (same size and platform), which leads you to believe that this special Velar weighs the same two tonnes as the Jag, and can reach around 170mph flat out.

The standard Velar is already well regarded for its beauty, so changes to the styling have been carefully made. The SVAD gets new bumpers: in front they incorporate a more prominent splitter, extra lower air intakes and a new, higher airflow grille; at the rear an impressive quartet of slanting, squared-off tailpipes that are a visible sign of an exhaust system that has been specially tuned for a deeper, less aggressive sound than the Velar’s hot-Jag relative.

Along the lower sides, the SVAD gets subtle side panels that give the model a wider, more ‘planted’ look. The task, say designers, has been to make the car look purposeful without disturbing its luxury appearance.

Interior changes are similarly carefully judged. Land Rover designers are proud of their car’s minimalist philosophy, and in the SVAD this is maintained. The model gets a subtly thicker wheel rim, new quilted and twin-stitched 20-way adjustable seats in Windsor leather, knurled knobs for its major controls and aluminium gearshift paddles. There’s also a great-looking carbonfibre pack for interior trim that incorporates a distinctive steel weave. Luxury is enhanced without the simplicity being disturbed.