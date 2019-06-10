Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic 2019 review

What is it?
There’s very little about the fast, handsome Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic – apart perhaps from the record-breaking 16 syllables of its name – that comes as a shock.
Once it was established last year that the ‘base’ Velar was one of Jaguar Land Rover’s successes (66,000 sold so far) and that the mechanically similar Jaguar F-Pace SVR was also doing well for JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations department, it became pretty clear that a higher-performance Velar was on the cards.
Not that the new Velar SVAD was ever likely to be sold as a mere ‘hot Velar’. Land Rover has been successful at avoiding a ‘cookie cutter’ approach to Range Rovers – which it now offers in three sizes – and the same goes for this new SVAD, which has been developed with refined, supple long-distance luxury in mind, not merely to be a Range Rover that’s faster than yours. Or your Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio or Porsche Macan Turbo – two obvious competitors – for that matter.
Jaguars and Range Rovers from JLR’s SVO unit come in distinct strands: there are the SVRs, which stress performance, and SVAutobiographys, which stress luxury. This new Velar Dynamic Edition combines the two philosophies at prices from £86,685. The production run is limited to a year for reasons that became a little clearer on the day we tested the model near Barcelona: Ford announced plans to close its Bridgend engine plant, the regular source of JLR’s V8s. Jag V8s are believed likely to keep flowing for a while from a new production facility at Wolverhampton.
Peter Cavellini
Another Range Rover.
Well, yes,you have to admit it’s just another RR , I’m glad to see a contrasting interior, the first image was Coal Hole Black not nice at all in a car at this price, will it sell?, of course it will, there are plenty out there who only driver RR .
Peter Cavellini.
donoVAN
5cylinderT wrote:
haha couldnt be more right this guy owns a toureg and i doubt very much that it does much better than 22mpg. also this things i rather nice looking.
jer
“creating vehicles our customers will love for life”.
Its a good line. I loved some old BMs and the first XFS they were memorable and the issues with them were minor. Do i ever get the feeling of durability and extremely long life in JLR products? Engines as ide not particularly.
si73
Styling wise I think they've
Styling wise I think they've got it bang on, making it look more purposeful without disturbing it's luxury appearance, and it certainly seems more capable than most would ever need off road along with excelling as a GT, seems a very complete package, but isn't that the remit of all rangerovers? With the exception of the smaller Evoque there does seem to be a lot of crossover within the range.
Overdrive
A review straight out of the 1960s
So according to Steve Cropley the 'Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic' (bit of a mouthful) is perfect! No shortcomings whatsoever?!!
Just as well Cropley opted to quote the press blurb from Land Rover's design director in his conclusion, as the whole article seems to have been written by Land Rover anyway!
scotty5
Even rosier coloured specs me thinks.
Another day and yet another JLR article. No wonder they announce yeared yearly losses because for such a small company they do seem to produce an increadible amount of vehicles.
Well of course it was written by JLR because anyone else would have pointed out the Range Rover reliability. According to Hatmarket's latest survey, current Range Rover models occupy the bottom of the table ( unless of course you're a JLR fanboy and quote the wrong car ) with the Velar coming... oh dear, the Velar is the only JLR Luxury SUV not mentioned. Was it that bad? The only other car to keep Range Rover company at the bottom of that table was Ford Edge, which Ford has just announced will be withdrawn from sale. Well at least one company knows what to do when they produce a duff product.
Which brings us back to the beginning with Ford stopping production of that incredibly popular V8. Just wondering if the JLR fanboys could advise me, when you open the bonnet of this Velar, does it still have FORD written on the engine or has Range Rover used a sticker with their name on it covering the casting? And when you buy that £86k Range Rover, does the salesman or brochure tell you you're buying an engine built by Ford ?
