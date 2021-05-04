New 2022 Skoda Fabia enters production ahead of UK launch

The first example of Skoda's all-new, fourth-generation Fabia supermini has left the production line in the Czech Republic, as the firm prepares its Ford Fiesta rival for an early 2022 market launch.
The Czech manufacturer claims to have invested €110 million (£94 million) in adapting its Mladá Boleslav production line to build the new supermini alongside its Kamiq and Scala siblings.
The fourth-generation Fabia is said to be the most spacious car in the supermini segment, thanks to significant increases in dimensions across the board compared with its predecessor.
It makes the landmark shift onto the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 supermini platform, as used by the Audi A1 Sportback, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, ditching the PQ architecture used in various iterations since the Mk1 Fabia arrived in 1999.
These much more modern underpinnings accommodate “improved comfort features and numerous advanced safety and [driver] assistance systems,” as well as a range of more efficient powertrains.
The hatchback is due to be launched in the UK early next year, priced from around £13,500, plus Skoda has confirmed that the unique estate version will return as well, most likely in 2023.
Design
The Fabia is 111mm longer than before, at 4108mm, and 48mm wider, at 1780mm. Its wheelbase has been extended from 2470mm to 2564mm to improve the space inside, especially in the rear, while the boot, up by 50 litres to 380 litres, is said to be the largest of any supermini on sale today.
The new Fabia’s design cues are only evolutionary but bring it more closely into line with newer Skodas, including the Scala, Kodiaq and Enyaq iV.
Slim headlights (LED as standard), new foglights and and a reshaped bumper are the most obvious changes at the front, while the new-look rear also mirrors the latest Skodas, with the brand’s name spelled out across the bootlid, optional LED brake lights and a more prominent spoiler.
Head designer Oliver Stefani hailed the new Fabia as “much more dynamic and grown-up” than the Mk3 and said: “We’ve deliberately not changed the essence of the Fabia: as is typical of a Skoda, it’s a functional and practical everyday companion.”
Probably another good reason not to buy a Golf or Polo.
Priced from around £13,500 sounds very unlikely, even with an underpowered 64bhp engine. The 79bhp entry level Polo is £17,400 (and that's soon to be refreshed so its price will leap further). Buying an entry-level Yaris or Jazz will set you back a shade under £20,000, and despite those having a hybrid engine, that's still a lot of money to pay for entry level models from the supermini class.
I quite like this new Fabia, but it's a shame they've followed the same fashion as so many others in ticking the back door upwards to reduce visibility and cause kids sitting in the back to get car sick. I don't even think that pointless styling flourish looks good, it would've looked better to carry the window line straight across (as it would do in many other small cars sporting this ridiculous idea).
But the rest of the car looks good and it seems more practical than others like the Yaris and Fiesta, so as long as the confirmed prices are fair, it will be worth a look. The 1.5 Monte Carlo version could even turn out to be quite desirable.
That's as long as VW have finally cured the jerkiness associated with that 1.5 engine (and still affects some new models even after a couple of years of the problem being identified).
It's quite good looking externally and the interior seems fresh and modern.but it's got bigger,will it start to cut into the excellent Scala's market? pleased to see that the estate car version is to be continued with this latest version.