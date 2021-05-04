BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Skoda Fabia enters production ahead of UK launch
UP NEXT
Lennard Hoornik takes top commercial role at Jaguar Land Rover

New 2022 Skoda Fabia enters production ahead of UK launch

Compact hatch moves onto new platform, grows significantly and gains lots of new tech
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
12 July 2021

The first example of Skoda's all-new, fourth-generation Fabia supermini has left the production line in the Czech Republic, as the firm prepares its Ford Fiesta rival for an early 2022 market launch.

The Czech manufacturer claims to have invested €110 million (£94 million) in adapting its Mladá Boleslav production line to build the new supermini alongside its Kamiq and Scala siblings.

The fourth-generation Fabia is said to be the most spacious car in the supermini segment, thanks to significant increases in dimensions across the board compared with its predecessor.

It makes the landmark shift onto the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 supermini platform, as used by the Audi A1 Sportback, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, ditching the PQ architecture used in various iterations since the Mk1 Fabia arrived in 1999.

These much more modern underpinnings accommodate “improved comfort features and numerous advanced safety and [driver] assistance systems,” as well as a range of more efficient powertrains.

The hatchback is due to be launched in the UK early next year, priced from around £13,500, plus Skoda has confirmed that the unique estate version will return as well, most likely in 2023.

Design

The Fabia is 111mm longer than before, at 4108mm, and 48mm wider, at 1780mm. Its wheelbase has been extended from 2470mm to 2564mm to improve the space inside, especially in the rear, while the boot, up by 50 litres to 380 litres, is said to be the largest of any supermini on sale today.

The new Fabia’s design cues are only evolutionary but bring it more closely into line with newer Skodas, including the Scala, Kodiaq and Enyaq iV.

Slim headlights (LED as standard), new foglights and and a reshaped bumper are the most obvious changes at the front, while the new-look rear also mirrors the latest Skodas, with the brand’s name spelled out across the bootlid, optional LED brake lights and a more prominent spoiler.

Head designer Oliver Stefani hailed the new Fabia as “much more dynamic and grown-up” than the Mk3 and said: “We’ve deliberately not changed the essence of the Fabia: as is typical of a Skoda, it’s a functional and practical everyday companion.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia takes the old pragmatism upmarket and rocks the supermini segment in the process, eclipsing rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Read our review
Back to top

A highlight of the redesign is the improved aerodynamic efficiency afforded to the supermini. Its drag coefficient of 0.28Cd is down from 0.32Cd before and said to be “a record in the small car segment”.

Skoda highlights aero-enhancing active cooling shutters at the front that, when closed, can apparently save “up to 0.2 litres” of fuel per 62 miles at a constant speed of 75mph, equating to 5g of CO2 per kilometre.

The new spoiler, reshaped door mirrors and ‘side finlets’ contribute to the improved efficiency, too, by minimising turbulence around the rear end. There are even newly designed plastic trims for the wheels and added underbody panels for improved airflow. What’s more, the new Fabia is said to be stabler than the outgoing one, with a “robust body structure” and a “high degree of torsional stiffness”.

Interior

The Fabia’s reinvention is most apparent inside, where it has been given “comfort features as found in higher-tier vehicles” and a complete redesign as part of a move to link it more closely with its larger sibling, the Octavia.

Its three familiar trim levels (S, SE and SE L) offer different designs for the dashboard trim strips, while higher-end versions get a fabric-covered dashboard with colourcontrasting stitching. All models get Skoda’s distinctive new circular air vents and new multifunction steering wheel, plus ambient LED lighting and dual-zone climate control are available as options for the first time.

Advertisement
Back to top

Chief among the upgrades, though, is the new dash-top infotainment touchscreen. Internet radio, real-time traffic updates and a wi-fi hotspot for passengers’ devices are now possible, courtesy of an integrated SIM card, while other firsts for the Fabia include wireless smartphone connectivity, gesture control and the introduction of Skoda’s voice-control assistant, Laura.

Skoda is offering three infotainment systems in the new Fabia: Swing, with a 6.2in touchscreen, a DAB radio and four front speakers; Bolero, which gains an 8.2in screen, Bluetooth and surround sound audio; and Amundsen, which brings a 9.0in screen and the bulk of the new features, including connected services such as Skoda’s eCall emergency response system and remote vehicle access.

A 10.25in digital instrument display is also available as an option, along with “other options making their Fabia debut,” including a heated windscreen and a heated steering wheel.

Engines

The new Fabia has a more comprehensive range of engines than its predecessor, all of them petrol-fuelled and compliant with the current Euro 6d emissions standards.

Evolutions of the naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.0 MPI unit opens the lineup with 64bhp and 79bhp. They’re paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox for a 0-62mph time of between 15.1sec and 15.5sec, a combined consumption rating of 55.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 116-131g/km.

Advertisement
Back to top

Next up is the 1.0 TSI Evo turbo triple, which can be had with a five or six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic. In its most potent guise, with 108bhp, it can send the Fabia from 0-62mph in 9.5sec yet closely match the 1.0 MPI for efficiency.

At the top of the line-up is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 148bhp and cuts the 0-62mph sprint time to 7.9sec, while managing 50.4mpg and emitting 128-142g/km.

No sporty vRS variant is on the cards, so this will likely remain the most powerful version of the Fabia. It will also almost certainly provide the basis for the performance-inspired Monte Carlo edition that’s due to arrive later.

READ MORE

First drive: 2021 Skoda Fabia prototype review​

Skoda to launch affordable new EV models and combustion variants​

Report: VW Group CEO to leave board positions at Skoda, Seat​

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi Se 5dr
2014
£4,795
58,036miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2015
£5,095
55,275miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.6 Tdi Cr 105 Monte Carlo 5dr
2014
£5,695
66,349miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi Se 5dr
2015
£6,000
71,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi 105 Black Edition 5dr
2014
£6,490
58,092miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2015
£6,495
26,456miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi 90 Se 5dr
2015
£6,700
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi 90 Se 5dr
2016
£6,700
35,945miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2018
£6,750
33,962miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
catnip 12 July 2021

Probably another good reason not to buy a Golf or Polo.

gavsmit 5 May 2021

Priced from around £13,500 sounds very unlikely, even with an underpowered 64bhp engine. The 79bhp entry level Polo is £17,400 (and that's soon to be refreshed so its price will leap further). Buying an entry-level Yaris or Jazz will set you back a shade under £20,000, and despite those having a hybrid engine, that's still a lot of money to pay for entry level models from the supermini class.

I quite like this new Fabia, but it's a shame they've followed the same fashion as so many others in ticking the back door upwards to reduce visibility and cause kids sitting in the back to get car sick. I don't even think that pointless styling flourish looks good, it would've looked better to carry the window line straight across (as it would do in many other small cars sporting this ridiculous idea).

But the rest of the car looks good and it seems more practical than others like the Yaris and Fiesta, so as long as the confirmed prices are fair, it will be worth a look. The 1.5 Monte Carlo version could even turn out to be quite desirable.

That's as long as VW have finally cured the jerkiness associated with that 1.5 engine (and still affects some new models even after a couple of years of the problem being identified). 

ianp55 5 May 2021

It's quite good looking externally and the interior seems fresh and modern.but it's got bigger,will it start to cut into the excellent Scala's market? pleased to see that the estate car version is to be continued with this latest version.

Latest Drives

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

View all latest drives