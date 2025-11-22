BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bigger isn't always better: the 50 best used small cars

Small used cars make wise buys. We pick 50 midget gems

John Evans
News
15 mins read
22 November 2025

Small cars are amazing. With much less space to work with, they must accomplish many of the things that in far larger cars we take for granted. As if that weren't enough, they must be cheaper than bigger cars too.

For a while, it looked as if the future of the small car was doomed, but in recent months we've seen a new generation of small, Chinese cars arrive. Then, and perhaps in response, the EU proposed that European makers get behind a new small car category called E-car, inspired by Japan's titchy kei cars.

So things may be looking up for new, small cars. Meanwhile, on the used market, small cars are still plentiful and available in as many varieties as Heinz once boasted. Well, almost as many. We've identified 11 categories of small car, from hatchback and SUV to convertible and MPV and, just for fun, modern classic.

For guidance, where models are still in production, our 'price range' estimates stop at 2024-reg, and where a car has a performance derivative such as a hot hatch, it's not included in the price range estimates for lowlier versions.

Hatchbacks

Roomy, practical, frugal, fun to drive, good value... hatchbacks must be all things to all buyers. They're workhorses but often taken for granted, so ensure the one you're looking at has been fed and watered.

Ford Fiesta 2017-2024 

Price range: £2500-£18,000

Great ride and handling, good equipment levels and a reasonably spacious cabin make the Fiesta a five-star car but with a major caveat: the popular Ecoboost engine has a timing belt that runs in oil, making it prone to failure. Assuming there's no risk of the oil pump being contaminated and requiring replacement, a new belt alone including fitting is around £1200.

Seat Ibiza 2017-

Price range: £3500-£20,000

Not such good value as the related Fabia (see right) but sharper looking and better to drive. The cabin is smart and a wide choice of trims brings rising levels of kit. As small turbo engines go, its 1.0 TSI 95 unit is impressively reliable but beware coked-up, low-mileage cars.

Toyota Yaris 2011-2020

Price range: £2000-£15,000

Here's another hatchback that's still delivering the goods at mature years. It's dull but it's also reliable, which, at this price point, matters more. Pricier hybrid versions promise better economy but their downside is a breathless CVT gearbox.

Renault Clio 2019-

Price range: £5000-£20,000

There are plenty of used Clios around at great prices but the current generation is the pick: fun to drive and practical. Choose the turbocharged TCe engine, which has a timing chain, although the dry belt of the slower SCe engine should be reliable as well.

Peugeot 208 2019- 

Price range: £4000-£21,000

The 1.2 engine is gutsy but, sorry to go on, has a wet belt (the later hybrid 1.2 MHEV has a chain), making regular oil changes essential. Otherwise, the car itself is stylish and comfortable. Allure trim has alloys, dual-zone climate control and power windows all round.

Suzuki Swift 2017-2024

Price range: £4000-£20,000

Roomy, enjoyable to drive, efficient (there's even a mild-hybrid variant), reliable and supported by helpful dealers, the Swift makes a great used car buy. Interior plastics, ride comfort and refinement could be better, but to buyers on a budget the Swift's ease of ownership matters more. On that point, Suzuki recently extended its three-year warranty to 10 years. Cars must be no older than 10 years, have done fewer than 100,000 miles, be checked by a Suzuki dealer to begin the cover and serviced by them to maintain it. Cover is transferable.

Kia Rio 2017-2023

Price range: £3000-£12,000

Kia's seven-year warranty is a big draw but the car must have a watertight service history and wear and tear are not covered. Otherwise, buy away: the Rio is well equipped and roomy, it looks sharp and the 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo motor injects much-needed sparkle.

Skoda Fabia 2015-2021

Price range: £2000-£14,000

First things first, the 1.0-litre TSI engine has a dry, rather than a wet, belt. Other good things about the Fabia include decent cabin space and pleasant driving manners. The trim is hard and scratchy but tough. Beware DSG auto issues and MirrorLink infotainment bugs.

VW Polo 2009-2017

Price range: £1500-£13,000

There's a later model, but if your budget won't stretch, a Polo of this vintage is a good used buy because it feels just as premium, while Match Edition brings ample trimmings. Depending on the engine code, the 1.2 unit has either a dry, as distinct from a wet, timing belt or a chain.

Dacia Sandero 2021-

Price range: £6500-£14,000

You could always make a case for choosing the Sandero on price, but facelifted, third-generation versions now also look half-decent. Handling and refinement remain a touch below par but the car is comfortable, well appointed and still a snip.

City cars

These little marvels of the car world prove you can get a quart in a pint pot. Many of them have spent their time in the urban jungle, so look out for battle scars and a worn clutch.

Hyundai i10 2020-

Price range: £8000-£18,500

A safe, spacious, refined and economical runabout that's easy to recommend. Provided that it has been properly serviced, it will have the balance of Hyundai's five-year warranty too. There's a 1.0-litre turbo but the 1.2-litre is better value.

VW Up 2012-2023

Price range: £3000-£13,000

It was this or a Skoda Citigo or Seat Mii sibling. The Citigo tempts with its low prices and the Mii with its extra style but the Up has wider availability, a stronger image and slightly more upmarket interior, although still expect bare metal surfaces. Check the clutch isn't slipping.

Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025

Price range: £4000-£18,000

Not surprisingly, the boxy-looking Ignis is among the most spacious cars in its class but, despite its lofty stance, is fun on twisty roads. Well equipped and reliable, it is easy to like, apart from maybe its fidgety ride and a tough but sparse cabin. Go hybrid for the extra power.

Kia Picanto 2017-

Price range: £5000-£18,500

Sibling to the i10 and just as practical but with a greater emphasis on driving pleasure at the expense of outright refinement. Like for like, it's a little cheaper than an i10 plus, for peace of mind, it has a longer warranty. It's our pick of the two.

Toyota Aygo X 2022-

Price range: £8000-£18,000

Deficient in some areas, including rear cabin and boot space and steering feel, but strong on looks, performance (relatively speaking), grip, equipment, economy and reliability. No wonder we keep seeing them.

Microcars

For a tiny, fun runabout, one of these (a car and two quadricycles) should be just the ticket.

Smart ForTwo 2014-2024

Price range: £2500-£11,000

Faster, wider, better suspended and with a funkier interior, this generation is a welcome improvement on its predecessor. It still has the Tridion safety cell and, of these micros, is the easiest to live with, but try a Kia Picanto (better value, better all round) before you commit.

Renault Twizy 2012-2021

Price range: £3500-£8500

It may have four wheels but the all-electric Twizy's similarity to a car ends there. Think of it more as a motorcycle but without a bike's ability to filter through traffic. If the drive battery is leased, you can settle the contract, typically for around £240, and own it. Replacement batteries are still available from Renault. Check the health of the auxiliary drive battery, that the on-board charger works, the front seat slides to admit a passenger in the rear and the floor drain holes are clear.

Citroen Ami 2022-

Price range: £4000-£7500

Like the Twizy, the Ami is an electric quadricycle but, unlike the Renault, it can be driven by a 16-year-old with a Category AM moped licence. It offers better protection from the elements and is roomier but, otherwise, you feel almost as vulnerable. The drive battery comes with it and is not leased. Check the fit and finish: some examples look and feel thrown together and are already rusting.

Electric cars

If any car demonstrates the logic in buying used, it's an EV. Much cheaper than new and with any software issues ironed out, the only real concern should be the capacity of the drive battery. Reckon on 2% degradation per year.

Peugeot e-208 2019-

Price range £9000-£21,000

The e-208 is closely related to the Corsa Electric (below) but is more comfortable and stylish, so it looks and feels less like fleet fodder. Not surprisingly, it has similar range and performance. Even prices aren't far apart. Niggly electrical and software faults blight some cars but most dealer service departments know the fixes now.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric 2020-

Price range: £7500-£23,000

A used Corsa Electric is around the same price as its 1.2 petrol turbo stablemate. The EV is slightly quicker and, on a favourable day, its real-world range is 160 miles. Fast-charge capability is good too. Beware software issues and sub-par dealers.

Fiat 500e 2020-

Price range: £8500-£20,000

Nippy, stylish and with plenty of assistance features, the electric 500 is a good urban runabout but, in 42kWh battery spec, also has the legs to go 200 miles. However, it's noisy, cramped and not especially comfortable, so whether you'd want to... Used ones are good value but check there are no software glitches.

Renault Zoe 2013-2024

Price range: £2250-£13,500

Values never recovered from the battering they received when EVs were in their infancy, making the Zoe a good used buy. Go for a post-2017 model with the longer-range, 41kWh battery (up to 170 miles in the real world) and more powerful R110 motor. Many drive batteries were leased but it's possible to settle the contract, so factor that into the deal. Niggly faults plague some cars.

Skoda Citgo-e 2019-2022

Price range: £9000-£10,500

Rare but worth the search for its decent range (160 miles), comfy ride, strong initial acceleration, roomy cabin and conventional looks shared with the VW e-Up and Seat Mii Electric. The Citigo is reasonably practical but the interior now looks dated. Test the on-board charger and check your phone pairs easily with the car (it works through an integration app).

Honda e 2020-2023

Price range: £10,000-£15,500

A future classic? Only its pitiful 135-mile range spoils this adorable electric car, with its camera side mirrors, flush door handles and two large touchscreens inside. It's fun to drive and well built too. Most cars are in Advance trim with a playful 150bhp. The small, 12V battery can fail and some cars suffer rattles from around the steering wheel.

Estates

Practical cars that also drive well. Often hard used so ensure the load area is still in one piece.

Mini Clubman 2015-2024

Price range: £4500-£32,000

The Clubman is one of the few Mini spin-offs that can trace its origins back to an illustrious forebear-in its case, the Austin Mini Clubman estate. Fortunately, it's a touch larger (there's 1250 litres of load space with the rear seats folded flat) but it has the same double rear doors. It's as fun to drive as the hatch yet roomier and much more practical. Minis are reliable but check the bodywork.

Seat Ibiza ST estate 2008-2016

Price range: £1500-£6000

One of the older cars here but still valid, especially with 1164 litres of seats-down load space. ST stands for sports tourer, so in that spirit the roofline slopes towards the back. The rear suspension is uprated to ensure handling and comfort are unaffected by heavy loads. The ST is rare, good value and well built. It shares many parts with other VW Group models.

Skoda Fabia Estate 2015-2021

Price range: £3500-£14,500

Like the Three Bears, the Skoda Octavia Estate is big, the Superb Estate bigger still but even the Fabia Estate, the baby in the family, can put away the porridge - with the back seats folded flat, all 1395 litres of it. It's very practical but it's also good to drive, comfortable and refined. Shoot for at least SE trim with its alloys, rear parking sensors and air-con. Reliability is good.

Hot hatches

Even small cars can have big fun, as these prove. In fact, there's often more joy to be had wringing the neck of a small motor. Just make sure the previous owner hasn't broken it.

Ford Fiesta ST 2018-2024

Price range: £8000-£22,000

It may be slightly larger than its predecessor, although not necessarily roomier, and have a three-pot motor rather than the four of old, but as far as fun goes, it's business as usual for this seventh-generation Fiesta ST. Fit and finish trails the Polo GTI but Fiesta reliability in general is slightly better.

VW Up GTI 2017-2023

Price range: £11,000-£18,000

The Up GTI is the grafter in the sporty hatch segment-one that has to work hard to make up reasonable ground against bigger and more powerful competitors. To a large degree, it succeeds. There's fun to be had here and for relatively little money too.

Mini Cooper S 2013-2023

Price range: £4500-£26,000

Kart-like handling is the Cooper S's thing - that and punchy performance and bombproof build quality. The auto 'box requires expensive servicing, so stick with the manual. Sport versions look good but have an unpleasantly firm ride. Classic-spec cars are gentler on the spine.

Suzuki Swift Sport 2018-2024

Price range: £8500-£18,000

With its naturally aspirated engine, the previous Swift Sport was a purist's delight. The generation we're recommending here is turbocharged (later versions even have mild-hybrid technology) but otherwise many of the older model's qualities - including a low kerb weight (just 975kg), keen handling and a supple ride - remain. Note that its diamond-cut alloys aren't cheap to refurbish.

VW Polo GTI 2018-

Price range: £12,000-£26,000

As quick and powerful as the Fiesta 1.5 Ecoboost ST of 2018-2024 but available only with the DSG automatic gearbox. Hugely grippy yet not quite as chuckable and communicative as the Ford. On the other hand, it's smoother, more grown-up and better finished. The 2021 facelift freshened it up but save your money and buy earlier. The venerable 'EA888' 2.0-litre engine is tough.

SUVs

Even small cars come in ubiquitous SUV form. We won't hold that against them, though. These five are fine examples of the breed but, being family cars, their interiors may have taken a battering.

Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021-

Price range: £7500-£17,000

More than just a jacked-up Sandero, the Stepway is slightly longer as well as taller than its hatchback sibling. The result is a spacious cabin, front and rear, and a maximum load volume of 1108 litres. This generation shares its platform with the current Renault Clio and in 2022 acquired Dacia's latest brand logo, which looks pretty cool. Also cool is all that rugged body cladding, although it may trap water. Check that no warning lights are on; some Sanderos have suffered engine management issues.

Ford Puma 2019-

Price range: £8000-£27,000

We recently named the Ford Puma Britain's best used car and with good reason because it delivers on almost every front, including price and availability. Reliability too? Selling in such big numbers can unmask a few rotten apples. Most issues are niggly faults, but rather than being confined to a couple of areas such as software or electronics, there are some owner reports of problems across the board - including mechanical, electrical and bodywork. For this reason, we recommend comparing a few cars before you buy one.

Renault Captur 2020 -

Price range: £7000-£24,000

The current generation of Captur gets the nod here over its 2013-2019 predecessor (which is priced today at £2500-£13,000) for its sharper looks, plusher interior and wider range of engines. A key point to note is that a major facelift in 2024 brought the car bang up to date. If only Renault had made it a bit roomier in the back...

Seat Arona 2018-

Price range: £6000-£20,500

Good looking, deceptively roomy, practical and well equipped, the Arona gets everything right - well, almost everything. The lower-powered 94bhp 1.0-litre engine feels overwhelming so go for at least the 113bhp unit. SE Technology is the optimum spec but next-rung-up FR trim lifts the otherwise fairly plain interior. Keep an ear out for rattly trim.

Skoda Kamiq 2019-

Price range £8500-£24,000

Skoda does practical cars well and the Kamiq is no exception. It's not the prettiest compact SUV or the most exciting to drive, but it is very comfortable. The rear cabin, especially, is very roomy and you'll find plenty of useful storage areas. With the back seats folded, there's 1395 litres of boot space too. Other Skoda models are more reliable, mind, so choose with care.

4x4s

Two of these cars could give a Defender a run for its money. The third just looks as if it'd like to.

Suzuki Jimny 1998-2018

Price range: £4000-£19,000

Prices for the later, fourth-generation Jimny launched in 2018 are still so off the scale that, for all its antiquity, its predecessor is the better buy. After all, we're just talking degrees of awfulness on the road, while off it this gen is equally impressive. Beware paying too much for a late example, when privately advertised, fourth-gen, 2018-reg cars with around 65,000 miles start at £17,000.

Fiat Panda Cross 4x4 2014 - 2020

Price range: £5000-£13,000

The original Panda 4x4 is a modern classic and doubtless this mildly updated version will also be, one day. A light weight, lofty ride height, short overhangs and long-travel suspension give it decent off-road chops while the Twinair motor has just enough muscle at low revs to haul it out of trouble.

Suzuki Ignis Allgrip 2016-2024

Price range: £6000-£18,000

Not a 4x4 in the Jimny mould (its wading depth and approach and departure angles preclude all but gentle mud and puddle frolics) but more than capable of embracing the UK's knottiest roads. Comfortably? Not exactly; the ride is soft but fidgety. Otherwise, it looks good, has a mild-hybrid motor to aid the fuel economy and, being a Suzuki, it'll be reliable.

MPVs

Whether moving furniture or families, these small MPVs simply rise to the task at hand. Just check the interior hasn't been reduced to fragments in the process.

Vauxhall Meriva 2010-2017

Price range: £1000-£8000

Roomy, practical, versatile, well equipped and good value, the Meriva ticks all the important boxes. Indeed, it gets another thumbs up for its convenient, rearward-opening doors. The timing chain tensioner can slacken (listen for a diesely rattle at low revs) but otherwise it's a reliable car.

Citroen C3 Picasso 2019-2017

Price range: £1000-£8000

Distinctive looking and impressively roomy, this is a more characterful alternative to the bland but capable Meriva. Diesels dominate, but so long as you avoid a low-miler, the Euro 5 1.6 HDi is a good engine. Beware the robotised manual on the few 1.6 VTi ETG6 petrols out there.

Honda Jazz 2020-

Price range: £9000-£24,500

It just scrapes in here as an MPV, thanks to its tall body, large glasshouse and 'Magic' rear seats, which fold flat and whose bases tip up cinema-style for added load-carrying flexibility. No Jazz ever set the world alight. Instead, versatility, practicality, economy and reliability are what it does best and are what matter in any case.

Ford B-Max 2012-2017

Price range: £1500-£9000

We should steer you away from the Ecoboost engine with its wet belt, but these issues can be overblown so buy away. If you have any doubts, keep some cash back for its replacement. Otherwise, what a great car: sliding rear doors, no central pillar and even fun to drive.

Convertibles

Check the hood is watertight, there are no rainwater marks inside and fittings are secure.

Mini Convertible 2016-2024

Price range: £5750-£35,000

Aside from having a smaller boot and less rearward visibility than the hatchback version, the Mini Convertible demands few compromises. It's as much fun as the hatch and even more so in the right weather. It trembles a little over bumps but otherwise feels well screwed together. The 1.5-litre three-pot engine pulls strongly but is coarse at low revs and thumps into life on start-up. Check you can live with that.

Vauxhall Tigra 2004-2009

Price range: £650-£2500

Vauxhall's answer to the Peugeot 206 CC is the better car in all respects. Its convertible hard top operates quickly and, when raised, turns the Corsa-based two-seater into a weather-tight coupé, although do check the roof seals. Find a cherished, private-owner car such as we did and it should hold its value. But don't confuse it with the earlier-gen Tigra, which is coupé-only.

Fiat 500C 2009-2024

Price range: £1200-£15,000

It's not a full convertible, but given you can roll the fabric roof completely back, it qualifies here. With its cramped cabin and bouncy ride, the model is easy to criticise but stay with it and you'll find the 500C is fun in corners, the 1.2 petrol engine is eager and refined and, with the roof open, it oozes charm.

Modern Classics

As we say farewell to small, combustion-engined cars, these should be on your radar as potential future investments.

Ford Fiesta ST 2013-2017

Price range: £3500-£12,000

Why wait for modern classic status to be conferred on it and for examples to become scarce? Instead, buy this generation of the Fiesta ST now while you still have the pick of the field and prices are low. The dry-belt engine is a cracker and well served by a chassis, steering and suspension that channel all of its power in common cause: having fun.

Ford Puma 1997-2001

Price range: £500-£30,000

Unlike today's SUV, the Puma of 25 years ago was a small 2+2 coupé. Ford called it a driver's dream and in 1.7 Racing trim - the version that commands the highest prices today - it certainly was. However, even a standard Puma is fun. Sadly, a genuinely good one is as rare as hen's teeth, rust being the killer.

Audi A2 2000-2005 

Price range: £1750-£3500

The A2 was a forward-looking car 25 years ago and in some respects it still is. People who own them tend to keep them. Add in the fact that it was on sale for less than five years and you'll be lucky to find a genuinely good one. Check for rust caused by poor crash repairs, dip the oil and be sure the gearchange is smooth and, if it's a diesel, the dual-mass flywheel isn't doomed.

