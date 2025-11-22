Small cars are amazing. With much less space to work with, they must accomplish many of the things that in far larger cars we take for granted. As if that weren't enough, they must be cheaper than bigger cars too.

For a while, it looked as if the future of the small car was doomed, but in recent months we've seen a new generation of small, Chinese cars arrive. Then, and perhaps in response, the EU proposed that European makers get behind a new small car category called E-car, inspired by Japan's titchy kei cars.

So things may be looking up for new, small cars. Meanwhile, on the used market, small cars are still plentiful and available in as many varieties as Heinz once boasted. Well, almost as many. We've identified 11 categories of small car, from hatchback and SUV to convertible and MPV and, just for fun, modern classic.

For guidance, where models are still in production, our 'price range' estimates stop at 2024-reg, and where a car has a performance derivative such as a hot hatch, it's not included in the price range estimates for lowlier versions.

Hatchbacks

Roomy, practical, frugal, fun to drive, good value... hatchbacks must be all things to all buyers. They're workhorses but often taken for granted, so ensure the one you're looking at has been fed and watered.

Ford Fiesta 2017-2024

Price range: £2500-£18,000

Great ride and handling, good equipment levels and a reasonably spacious cabin make the Fiesta a five-star car but with a major caveat: the popular Ecoboost engine has a timing belt that runs in oil, making it prone to failure. Assuming there's no risk of the oil pump being contaminated and requiring replacement, a new belt alone including fitting is around £1200.