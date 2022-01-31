New 2022 Range Rover Sport PHEV drops disguise in spy shots

Land Rover is shifting its internal focus from the radically reinvented fifth-generation Range Rover to development of the all-new Range Rover Sport, the current version of which has become one of the company’s best-selling cars.
Now testing in minimal disguise ahead of an expected launch in the coming months, Land Rover's new, Mk3 Range Rover Sport will play a fundamental role in supporting Jaguar Land Rover as the firm embarks on a wide-reaching and rapid-fire electrification programme. Every year for the past five years, the current model has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has jostled with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the position of JLR’s best-selling overall model.
The roll-out of Land Rover’s new MLA Flex architecture to its largest models means the Mk3 Range Rover Sport will be a radically different proposition from the outgoing car, which will be 10 years old by the time it is replaced.
Claimed to bring 50% more torsional stiffness and to reduce structure-borne noise by 24%, the new shell promises to substantially improve rolling refinement for the Range Rover family. The Sport, in particular, could have an enhanced focus placed on its dynamic credentials as a Porsche Cayenne rival.
This is especially notable in light of a powertrain-sharing agreement between JLR and BMW. The tie-up means the most potent Range Rover Sport SVR will swap its supercharged V8 for a BMW-developed, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, which paves the way for a hefty power increase and – more radically – a highly potent plug-in hybrid drivetrain option.
The current Range Rover Sport SVR uses the 567bhp 5.0-litre V8 reserved for models in the company’s Special Vehicles portfolio – currently comprising identically powered versions of the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover, Jaguar F-Pace and Jaguar F-Type. This engine was historically produced by Ford in Bridgend but was taken in-house when that facility closed in 2019. As the implementation of stricter Euro 7 emissions legislation looms, production of this engine will be gradually wound down and JLR’s most potent models will make the switch to BMW power.
There are some very strange comments about the new Sport. It isn't going to be a 7 seater. It's the Sport. If they were going to do a 7 seater it would be as part of a LWB Range Rover "proper", not the smaller Sport model.
Kia is not "nibbling at the heels" of Range Rover. No one looks at a Range Rover Sport - starting price £63,000 and thinks, actually I will buy a Kia Sportage instead - starting price £26,000, in the same way that no one looks at a Rolex and thinks, actually I will buy a Casio watch instead.
I agree with you. Especially with the whole customer who buys a Range Rover won't be looking at a Kia. I sometimes wonder that's the people who can afford a Kia but not a Range Rover says these things?
I hope they can make the hybrid a 7 seater. Currently Audi/LR/BMW etc don't offer their hybrids as 7 seaters, leaving just the Volvo XC90 as a decently powered, premium, 7 seater. Unless I've missed one?
I'm surprised that the buyer model for these Cars will quibble about how much they pay, they will know the base price and probably add about 40% on top of that speccing it up to their preferences, and let's face it, Range Rovers aren't exactly a rarity on the roads.