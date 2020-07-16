New 2021 Mercedes S-Class: more details revealed in fresh shots

Mercedes-Benz will officially pull the wraps off its new generation S-Class later this year, but further prototypes of the flagship saloon are already being seen with minimal disguise.

Following on from last week's images, we can now see clearly that the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series rival takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior redesign, with a similarly curvy look to today's car. This particular mule, which is covered only in a thin plastic wrapping, shows off undisguised headlights and tail-lights, taking inspiration from that of the latest CLS.

Further visible details include a new interpretation of the classic Mercedes-Benz grille and door handles that sit flush with bodywork and pop out when the car is unlocked. The latter is understood to be one factor contributing to best-in-class aerodynamic properties.

The interior, caught on camera earlier this year, takes a more radical step forward, with a greater emphasis on technology. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by a Tesla-style portrait display - significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models - paired with a freestanding digital instrument display. Last week, Mercedes offically unwrapped the interior of the new S-Class, revealing that it will feature the second-generation version of the firm's MBUX infotainment system - with fewer physical controls, five touchscreens and an array of motion-detector, sensor-operated functions.

The seventh-generation S-Class looks set to regain its place at the forefront of the brand's technical know-how, with a range of new electrified powertrains and advanced driver assist features. Comfort and technology levels will take a boost, with the target of lifting it beyond rivals such as the 7 Series and Audi A8.

The new Mercedes flagship, which is due in UK showrooms next year, has been developed to support two distinctly different saloon models for the first time. While standard versions are set to receive a range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the German car maker will also launch an aerodynamically optimised pure-electric version that will serve as the flagship model for its new EQ electric vehicle sub-brand.