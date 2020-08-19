New 2021 BMW M4 sheds more camo at the Nürburgring

The all-new BMW M4 is tipped for a reveal in the coming months, and fresh Nürburgring spy shots show that it will feature the same striking upright grille as the standard 4 Series, while gaining extra air intakes and flared arches for a sportier stance.

Earlier this year the M4 was seemingly caught completely undisguised in a leaked online image. The image, first posted on Reddit from what looks like a BMW facility, showed the model's front-end look without disguise for the first time. Now, these latest images appear to confirm that the leaked car was the full-fat M4, rather than a modified version of the 4 Series.

The M4's grille appears to be even more prominient than that of the new 2020 4 Series on which its based, thanks to black detailing. It's also flanked by new lower intakes, as is typical with M models. BMW claims the new grille design is inspired by that of the iconic 328 sports car from the 1930s.

2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe revealed with dramatic new look

Previous spy shots showed the new generation of Munich's sports coupé with limited disguise, with bulky rear wheel arches that afford a more muscular stance, and a swooping rear deck like that of the brand's flagship M8. Differences between this and the standard 4 Series are familiar, with the return of bigger intakes and quad exhaust tailpipes.

We already know that the new BMW M3 and M4 will receive a significantly upgraded six-cylinder engine producing more than 500bhp in its top form.

The flagship model to use this new engine will be a new M4 Gran Coupé (imagined by Autocar below), the first time the four-door coupé has featured a full-fat M variant. The coupé and convertible will also return beside the M3 saloon.

The 3.0-litre powerplant, which carries the internal codename S58, is a development of the firm’s standard B58 unit, as used in the existing 440i and other BMW models.