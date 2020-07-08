New 2020 Cupra Formentor: pre-orders open in UK

The Formentor has joined reworked versions of the Ateca and Leon in Cupra’s line-up, and pre-orders are now being taken for the hybrid crossover in the UK.

A deposit of £500 secures one of 100 early production cars, which will be specified in limited-edition VZ trim and equipped with the top rung 306bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain. The first examples are set to arrive in the UK in the last quarter of 2020.

As Cupra’s first stand-alone model, the Formentor was shown as a concept at the Geneva motor show last year and the design is largely unchanged in production form.

Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths said the machine “is destined to make Cupra an even more relevant brand in the market.”

Built on the same version of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform as the Ateca, the Formentor is 4450mm long, 1839mm wide and 1511mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2680mm. It sports more aggressive styling than the Ateca, with a long bonnet, sharp side sculpting and a steeply raked, coupé roofline. It sits on 19in wheels as standard, with 18in brakes.

The Formentor will be offered with two powertrains, including the 242bhp and 295lb ft eHybrid plug-in unit that featured in the concept. Used in other VW Group performance models, including the Cupra Leon, it mates a 148bhp 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 114bhp electric motor. A 13kWh lithium ion battery gives the Formentor a 31-mile electric-only range.

The 306bhp range-topper comprises a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which produces 295lb ft and sends power to all four wheels.

Both powertrains use a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Formentor is also fitted with the VW Group’s Dynamic Chassis Control.

Inside, the Formentor’s dashboard is built around a 12.0in infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument display. The dash also features a horizontal LED light strip, which runs into the front doors. Those lights are used for safety functions, such as blindspot detection.