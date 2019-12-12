Cupra boss: No bespoke sports cars for now

Cupra is unlikely to build a bespoke sports car in the foreseeable future, with CEO Luca de Meo telling Autocar it will focus on SUVs.
“You want roadsters, two-seaters, cabrios? This is a typical perspective from your [British] market,” said de Meo. “We don’t get that question from other markets… sometimes from Germans.”
He elaborated by saying: “SUVs are called sports utility vehicles because they represent a new concept of sportiness. These kinds of things, SUVs with a coupé look, this is what for us was the two-door – an impractical coupé you could barely fit in, but it was fast, the handling was amazing because of a low centre of gravity etc. These things are gone.”
De Meo said the argument about building a sports car is an emotional one, not a rational one, for the time being.
“I cannot afford to drop a few hundred million on something where I sell 15,000 cars at a loss just for the sake of doing a sports car,” he said. “When I have some resources, I can tell you we have a lot of creativity, but right now this is not a priority. Seat sells 500,000 cars [annually]. I do not have the luxury to do that sort of thing, although I do like it.”
There have been three new Cupra models since the brand was spun off from Seat and all are SUVs: the Cupra Ateca, the Formentor and the Tavascan, a sporting electric SUV concept that’s likely to enter production in the next two years.
De Meo said the original idea for Cupra was far less ambitious: “I wanted to create a business around the motorsport division to protect it from my successor coming in and saying ‘Racing? We don’t need that’ and closing [it]. I wanted to create a business around motorsport that can finance its operations. That was the initial idea. Then it became much bigger.”
Cersai Lannister
Eh, who wants a Seat sports car?
I'm unsure who told Mr de Meo that the Brits want a sports car from Seat. It may have been journalists, 55+ dealers but surely not potential customers. The roadster/sports car market is shriveling everywhere, UK included.
Motorsport is a fine, indeed important thing when it’s in a brand's DNA, but Seat? I fear that the eternal “Spanish Emotion” thing seems to continually trip them up. I love Spain but I struggle to assimilate its national characteristics into something that conjures up a car brand. I get that “Latin Flair” equals Fiat but that’s a brand, like Lancia, or Alfa, that has way more relevant sporting history and yet they still seem to flicker in and out of life. I really like the Stelvio but I hear it struggles, despite dripping in Latin Flair. Unfortunately, Seat seems to sit perceptually somewhere in its wake. Surely there’s a space for Seat to be the upstart punk, quick into the market with tech that beast VW, features that are emotionally and rationally fascinating? Instead, they seem to dither off into sportiness, it’s less and less relevant to the average buyer. Cupra – a question to an answer no one asked.
