New Cupra Ateca Limited Edition gets design and performance tweaks

Cupra has spruced up its Ateca performance SUV with a new Limited Edition variant, bringing new exterior styling elements and the option of an Akrapovic exhaust.

Available to order now, the new model is priced from £42,120 in Rhodium Grey without the exhaust upgrade, or £45,160 with it installed along with a new Graphene Grey paint scheme. One hundred units are coming to the UK, with only 20 fitted with the Akrapovic system.

That exhaust upgrade is claimed to offer a “more visceral aural experience”, while it saves 7kg over the standard item. Although no power upgrade is quoted, this variant is claimed to be capable of 0-62mph in 4.9sec and a top speed of 153mph - a noticeable improvement over the standard car's 5.2sec figure.

For those not satisfied by those figures, long-established VW Group tuner ABT Sportsline offers a power upgrade for the Ateca, boosting it from 296bhp and 295lb ft to 345bhp and 324lb ft. That raises the top speed to 158mph, though it doesn’t increase the 0-62mph time.

Styling upgrades for the Limited Edition include 20in copper alloy wheels, a new, aero-boosting copper thread carbon fibre roof spoiler, copper mirror covers and copper badging. New 18in Brembro brakes are also fitted, while the interior benefits from blue Alcantara heated sports seats and copper cabin detailing.

