McLaren: successor to P1 hybrid hypercar coming in 2024

McLaren has already started work on the ‘son of P1’ hypercar that will be the next model in its Ultimate Series after the Elva screenless barchetta. CEO Mike Flewitt has confirmed that we can expect to see the car in 2024, adding that it will be electrified.

“We haven’t announced the powertrain,” Flewitt said during a telephone interview with Autocar after the cancellation of the Geneva motor show. “Obviously, looking forward, it will be either hybridised or an EV.”

However, Flewitt once again poured water on the idea of a track-focused model from McLaren going electric with current technology.

“I like EVs,” he continued. “I’ve driven them a lot lately and for regular use. They’re responsive, refined and have incredible performance. But the charging times are really restrictive.

“Take the 765LT as an example. We know a lot of customers are going to take that to the track. If it were an EV, you would be looking at maybe 30 minutes of running time and then plugging it in until the next day. That’s not a persuasive position.”

Although Flewitt admitted that the specifications of forthcoming EV hypercars like the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista are “incredible”, he insisted McLaren buyers focus on more than just numbers.