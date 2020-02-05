New McLaren Sports Series hybrid: revealing prototype spotted

A test mule for what appears to be McLaren's upcoming hybrid Sports Series model has been spotted - with a glimpse of the dashboard revealing what may be the car's design.

McLaren's CEO, Mike Flewitt, told Autocar back in April that the first non-Ultimate Series hybrid would be the replacement for its Sports Series lineup, which includes the 540C, 570S, 570GT and 600LT, and it would be launched some time this year.

This new test mule, marked out as a hybrid by mandated badging and complex interior wiring, is based on a 570S, but with repositioned exhausts and carbon fibre aerodynamic body addenda. More interesting, however, is what can be seen in the interior shots.

Within a new digital dial design, this prototype features a 'car status' menu based around a detailed graphic of what looks like a McLaren 720S with a redesigned front-end. Although not confirmed, it's possible that it could give us a glimpse at the design of the next-generation Sports Series model.