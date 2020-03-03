McLaren 765LT heads up Super Series with 754bhp

McLaren’s all-new Super Series flagship is the 765LT, the firm’s fourth ‘track-focused’ Longtail model and an even lighter, sharper and faster version of the 720S that it launched at the Geneva motor show three years ago.
The 765LT shaves an impressive 80kg from the 720S’s kerb weight, leaving it at a class-leading 1229kg. As with the three previous LT models, McLaren lists enhanced driver engagement, minimised weight, track-focused dynamics, refined aerodynamics, increased power and rarity as the car’s standout properties, and again its creation has entailed “hundreds of detailed engineering and design changes”.
McLaren’s familiar mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine gets stronger, lighter forged aluminium pistons and a three-layer head gasket from the Senna. These plus a higher-flow fuel system, a recalibrated ECU and a lower-back-pressure exhaust system lift power from 710bhp to 754bhp and boost torque from 568lb ft to 590lb ft.
These enhancements, along with a lowering of the overall gearing, have resulted in 15% quicker in-gear acceleration, placing the 765LT usefully ahead of its rivals. McLaren quotes 0-62mph acceleration of 2.8sec and a 0-125mph time of 7.2sec; the latter figure puts the 765LT 0.4sec ahead of the Ferrari 488 Pista and a clear second ahead of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
Join the debate
Saucerer
You just know that this is going to be devastatingly quick
As if the standard 720S wasn't quick enough, not only being much quicker than what its power should dictate but also being quicker than many hypercars in a straight line, you just know that this 765LT is simply going to be blistering. I wouldn't bet against it being quicker around many tracks than McLaren's own P1 or indeed many other hypercars. And I reckon it'll be quicker up to, say, 150mph than the much more powerful P1. The 720S family is some sort of witchcraft.
Peter Cavellini
Extra vroom.
Having sat driven another version of McLaren, I can say it's easy to drive and is easy on the Eye,I just hope there's not going to be endless "Edition" of them.
Tom Chet
'Hefty weight loss'...
Oxymoronic, but I like it.
Roadster
And you thought the 720S was super quick
I can't recall a sports car that has put in a set of performance figures that so comprehensively exceeds what its power and weight would suggest it could do. Or a sports car whose performance is so shattering that it not only redefines its class but also exceeds the performance of many cars from the class above. The 720S is that car and what McLaren has achieved with it performance wise is nothing short of staggering. And the 765LT is just going to take that performance bar of its normal sibling and simply raise it higher. Not only will it comprehensively outperform a GT2 RS and the next stripped out version of the F8 Tributo, but a lot of hypercars are going to be embarrassed. For the performance and thrills it'll deliver, the 765LT could well be the bargain and best vfm sports car ever. Especially as I think it'll be quicker that the 200bhp more powerful and massively more expensive P1. And it might be as quick as the Senna too, I wouldn't bet against it.
eseaton
Wouldn't 'Erect Tail' be a
Wouldn't 'Erect Tail' be a more appropriate name?
Add your comment