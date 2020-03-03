McLaren 765LT heads up Super Series with 754bhp

Woking's 720S flagship gets the Longtail treatment with a power boost and hefty weight loss
Steve Cropley Autocar
3 March 2020

McLaren’s all-new Super Series flagship is the 765LT, the firm’s fourth ‘track-focused’ Longtail model and an even lighter, sharper and faster version of the 720S that it launched at the Geneva motor show three years ago.

The 765LT shaves an impressive 80kg from the 720S’s kerb weight, leaving it at a class-leading 1229kg. As with the three previous LT models, McLaren lists enhanced driver engagement, minimised weight, track-focused dynamics, refined aerodynamics, increased power and rarity as the car’s standout properties, and again its creation has entailed “hundreds of detailed engineering and design changes”.

McLaren’s familiar mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine gets stronger, lighter forged aluminium pistons and a three-layer head gasket from the Senna. These plus a higher-flow fuel system, a recalibrated ECU and a lower-back-pressure exhaust system lift power from 710bhp to 754bhp and boost torque from 568lb ft to 590lb ft.

These enhancements, along with a lowering of the overall gearing, have resulted in 15% quicker in-gear acceleration, placing the 765LT usefully ahead of its rivals. McLaren quotes 0-62mph acceleration of 2.8sec and a 0-125mph time of 7.2sec; the latter figure puts the 765LT 0.4sec ahead of the Ferrari 488 Pista and a clear second ahead of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

This is the first of McLaren’s new generation of cars — and what a way to begin it is

Even more impressive is the fact that engineers say the 765LT’s lap time at “a reference track” undercuts that of the 720S by about 2.5sec, and that its braking distance from 125mph to a standstill is 110 metres – almost identical to the Senna. That’s small wonder, given that the 765LT’s carbon-ceramic discs and pads are shared with the Senna and its nose incorporates Formula 1-style caliper cooling ducts that cut pad temperatures by 50deg C.

However, McLaren stresses that this car works for drivers of all abilities at all speeds. “Our cars should work across the whole speed range with driver confidence at the forefront,” said chief test driver and Indy 500 winner Kenny Bräck. “We go about our tuning with this in mind. Take a 765LT on a mountain road in any weather and you’ll feel totally in control.”

The 765LT is clearly related to the 720S in its overall styling but considerably different in detail, mostly because of a comprehensive new set of aerodynamic parts to boost downforce and high-speed stability.

This is the first car to use carbonfibre components sourced from McLaren’s new composite factory nearSheffield. These include the front floor, rear bumper, ‘Longtail’ active rear spoiler, front bumper, splitter, side skirts and lengthened diffuser.

However, in this model’s case, the term ‘Longtail’ is only just correct. It has new rear bodywork featuring an exquisitely designed suite of four side-by-side titanium exhaust outlets (newly tuned for a “searing” soundtrack), but its rear overhang is only about 10mm greater than that of the 720S. The increase in the front overhang (40mm) is greater, due to the highly effective new splitter.

New brakes and tyres are joined by revised suspension. This uses lighter, single-rate springs with helpers and is stiffer both front and rear than that of 2015’s 675LT, which is regarded by experts as the 765LT’s most direct and distinguished predecessor.

Engineers say their biggest headache was shaving another 80kg from the 720S, already the lightest car in its class. At launch, they issued a long list of ‘wins’, the greatest of which was cutting 22kg by switching to ultralight forged alloy wheels with titanium bolts. Race-spec seats save 18kg, deleting the air conditioning 10kg and lighter carbonfibre panels 14.3kg. Even the new coil springs save 1.5kg.

New 2020 McLaren Speedtail hits 250mph in final tests 

McLaren Elva revealed as 804bhp Ultimate Series roadster 

5

Saucerer

3 March 2020

As if the standard 720S wasn't quick enough, not only being much quicker than what its power should dictate but also being quicker than many hypercars in a straight line, you just know that this 765LT is simply going to be blistering. I wouldn't bet against it being quicker around many tracks than McLaren's own P1 or indeed many other hypercars. And I reckon it'll be quicker up to, say, 150mph than the much more powerful P1. The 720S family is some sort of witchcraft.

Peter Cavellini

3 March 2020

Having sat driven another version of McLaren, I can say it's easy to drive and is easy on the Eye,I just hope there's not going to be endless "Edition" of them.

Tom Chet

3 March 2020

Oxymoronic, but I like it.

Roadster

3 March 2020

I can't recall a sports car that has put in a set of performance figures that so comprehensively exceeds what its power and weight would suggest it could do. Or a sports car whose performance is so shattering that it not only redefines its class but also exceeds the performance of many cars from the class above. The 720S is that car and what McLaren has achieved with it performance wise is nothing short of staggering. And the 765LT is just going to take that performance bar of its normal sibling and simply raise it higher. Not only will it comprehensively outperform a GT2 RS and the next stripped out version of the F8 Tributo, but a lot of hypercars are going to be embarrassed. For the performance and thrills it'll deliver, the 765LT could well be the bargain and best vfm sports car ever. Especially as I think it'll be quicker that the 200bhp more powerful and massively more expensive P1. And it might be as quick as the Senna too, I wouldn't bet against it.

eseaton

3 March 2020

Wouldn't 'Erect Tail' be a more appropriate name?

