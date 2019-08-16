McLaren confirms new Ultimate Series speedster

McLaren has confirmed that it is developing a new limited-run two-seat open cockpit roadster as its next Ultimate Series model, as exclusively revealed by Autocar.

The yet-to-be-named new machine, which the firm claims will offer its “purest driving experience yet” will debut in 2020, with a limited production run of 399 cars. Company boss Mike Flewitt announced the machine during a customer briefing at the Peddle Beach Councours.

The new roadster will be focused on “road-focused driving pleasure”, with a bold open cockpit design. While the firm hasn’t given any technical details year, its will use the firm’s traditional carbon fibre chassis, and a version of its long-running 4.0-lite V8 twin-turbocharged engine.

“At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track,” said Flewitt. “Our two current ultimate series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels.”

McLaren is taking expressions of interest from customers for the car, which is set to be priced between the £750,000 track-focused Senna and £2.1 million Speedtail hyper-GT.

