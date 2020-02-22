2035 combustion engine ban: public invited to have their say

The UK government has invited members of the public to have their say on its plans to end the sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans by 2035 or earlier, as part of an open consultation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plans in early February, as part of an initiative for the UK to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The government wants to bring forward a planned ban on the sale of petrol- and diesel-engined vehicles from 2040 to 2035 – or earlier “if a faster transition appears feasible” – and expand it to include all non-zero emission cars and vans. That means the ban would include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which would have been allowed under the original plans.

The proposals have a mixed response from sectors of the motor industry, with Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders calling them "extremely concerning", and Ford's European boss, Stuart Rowley" saying they were "not helpful".

The proposals have now been put out to open consultation, with the public given until 2345hrs on Friday 29 May to provide their input.

In particular, the government is asking for input on the phase out date, the definition of what should be phased out, and barriers to achieving the proposals. It has also asked respondents to consider both the measures required by the government and other groups to achieve the earlier phase out date, and the “impact of these ambitions on different sectors of industry and society.”

Details on where to submit feedback to the proposals are are available on the UK government website.

