Maserati MC20 prototype livery pays tribute to Stirling Moss

One-off paint scheme for upcoming sports car commemorates Moss's motorsport successes at the wheel of a Maserati
James Attwood, digital editor
13 May 2020

Maserati has marked the recent passing of Sir Stirling Moss with a commemorative livery for its MC20 sports car development prototype. 

The distinctive camouflage wrap is inspired by the paintwork of the brand's historic Eldorado single-seater, which made its debut with Moss at the wheel at Monza in 1958. It has been unveiled on the 13 May as it was on this day in 1956 that Moss took the win at the Monaco GP with a Maserati 250F - a car he described as "his favourite". 

Maserati says it has chosen the MC20 prototype to wear the Moss-inspired livery as the model marks the brand's intention to return to the world of motorsport, following the international successes of the MC12 hypercar.

The firm said it will be a "natural evolution" of the limited-run MC12 – the last model to wear the Maserati Corse badge – and has confirmed that it will "return to the world of racing", with the MC20. 

In November last year, Maserati started testing the powertrain for the car on public roads in a test mule based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, but the car appears to be wearing production-ready bodywork in the latest images. The Alfa-based machine was being used to house a “new powertrain entirely developed and built by Maserati”, that is the first in a new family of engines it is developing.

The firm has yet to confirm any technical details of the car it will unveil later this year, although it had been widely expected to be a production version of the 2014 Alfieri concept, which it committed to putting into production in 2018. The Alfieri concept was a front-engined 2+2 coupe, while the test mule appears to be a mid-engined two-seater. 

There are no details on that powertrain, although when Maserati released details of its updated business plan recently it said it was upgrading the Modena production line to accommodate the machine’s “electric powertrain”. It is likely to be some form of hybrid unit, but we're expecting to see a fully electric version as well. 

The new machine will be the first all-new Maserati released since 2015.

Peter Cavellini

20 November 2019

 This doesn't look promising, but, I'm prepared to being wrong about it too, let just see...hmmm?

Pietro Cavolonero

21 February 2020
...not the finished car, read the article muppet??!

jason_recliner

21 November 2019
Assuming the styling is suitably Italianate, this should be something very special.

Britince

21 November 2019

Now that looks like something very interesting! Much better than yet another SUV....

Lanehogger

22 February 2020

With Ferrari no longer under the control of FCA, there is probably an opportunity for Maserati to be the group's more fully fledged high end brand and with it, producing sports cars with no longer risking treading on Ferrari's toes. And this new sports car seems to be the first model of this new future.

