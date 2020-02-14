Maserati lays out schedule for bold electrification strategy

Maserati has confirmed more details of the electrification of its line-up, set to begin later this year with the launch of a hybridised version of the Ghibli saloon.
The BMW 530e rival is expected to be powered by a new plug-in petrol-electric system offering a useable all-electric range and ultra-low CO2 figures. It will also feature Level 2 autonomous driving capability, with Maserati intending to progress to 'hands-off' Level 3 features in the near future.
The Ghibli will be followed in 2021 by the second-generation version of the Granturismo and Grancabrio, which will feature the brand's first fully electric powertrain. It was previewed last month in a brief video, and is expected to begin on-road testing in the coming months. A spokesperson confirmed to Autocar that these cars will also be available with petrol engines, but it remains unclear whether they will use an all-new motor or an evolution of the outgoing car's 4.7-litre V8.
Join the debate
eseaton
No good news in any of that.
No good news in any of that.
Hybrids and SUVs - wow.
david RS
My passion doesn't match with
My passion doesn't match with that century.
Peter Cavellini
Parts bin spec...?
Can't help thinking that when I see one, I look, think to myself, that's one sexy looking body, then. Think..jees, shame what's under it......
Pietro Cavolonero
And Ferraris never use(d) FIAT parts??
Usual drivel from Cavellini
eseaton
When it is an electric motor,
mckmcr
Finally some news from Maser
Cersai Lannister
More SUVs please
I know the SUV haters will decry any more of them, but they really are the only solution for Maserati. The vast majority of the market isn’t sports or saloon cars but these vehicles. It’s why the Quattroporte and almost identical, utterly invisible Ghibli are unsalable. It’s just not a market of any size. outside of the tech-rich S-Class, it’s one where a minnow like Maserati can’t play.
In my eyes the Levante is just too ugly to have worked, it was a missed opportunity.
I get the misty-eyed here want a world full of cars and view SUVs an abomination, but they won; SUVs drive 95% as well, more flexible and feel safer because of a high driving position. If Maserati were to avoid this they would continue to slide away, just faster.
I know the SUV haters will decry any more of them, but they really are the only solution for Maserati. The vast majority of the market isn’t sports or saloon cars but these vehicles. It’s why the Quattroporte and almost identical, utterly invisible Ghibli are unsalable. It’s just not a market of any size. outside of the tech-rich S-Class, it’s one where a minnow like Maserati can’t play.
In my eyes the Levante is just too ugly to have worked, it was a missed opportunity.
I get the misty-eyed here want a world full of cars and view SUVs an abomination, but they won; SUVs drive 95% as well, more flexible and feel safer because of a high driving position. If Maserati were to avoid this they would continue to slide away, just faster.
Add your comment