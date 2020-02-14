Maserati lays out schedule for bold electrification strategy

As part of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' €5 billion (£4.43bn) investment programme, Maserati will extensively upgrade its production facilities, but everything will continue to be built in Italy. The firm has invested €800m (£666m) in adapting its Mirafiori factory for electric vehicle production, and anticipates that the facility will "strengthen its position as a world hub dedicated to the electrification and mobility of the future, with a large proportion of its capacity allocated to the production of the brand's new electrified cars".

The flagship Alfieri supercar, however, will be built at Maserati's headquarters in Modena. It is expected to launch later this year in fully electric form, before becoming available with a high-output hybrid powertrain and potentially a pure-petrol option.

In 2021, a new SUV will be launched to sit below the Levante. Said to play a "leading role for the brand thanks to its innovative technologies", it requires an investment of around €800 million (£708m) for the construction of a new production line that will open next spring. The first pre-series cars will emerge early in 2021. A convertible version of the Alfieri will arrive that year, too.

Still unconfirmed but previewed in a leaked product plan last year will be an all-new Levante and Quattroporte saloon, due in 2023.

Construction of a new paint shop, which is claimed to be "equipped with innovative, low enivironmental impact technologies", has already begun in Modena. This will even allow Maserati customers to watch their car going through the paint process. A further development is a dedicated customisation workshop.

Read more:

Maserati plans shake-up to combat sales slump

Maserati Alfieri: electrified supercar set for 2020 production​