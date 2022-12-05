2023 Maserati Granturismo EV to arrive with 280-mile range

The Maserati Granturismo has returned for a second generation, bringing both electric and V6 powertrain options in an effort to shake up the luxury GT segment and reestablish Maserati as a leading sports car manufacturer.

The 2+2 electric Granturismo, called Folgore (for lightning), is equipped with more than 745bhp and 997lb ft of torque, can sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.7sec, and has a WLTP official range of 280 miles. Priced from nearly £200,000, it is Maserati’s long-awaited answer to the Porsche Taycan and will arrive as part of the marque’s rapid-fire electrification push, which will phase out combustion power entirely from 2030.

The Folgore is powered by a 93kWh (83kWh usable) T-shaped battery, hooked up to three in-house-built motors (one on the front axle and two at the rear), which allow for both rear- and four-wheel drive. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 270kW, putting it among the fastest-charging EVs on sale.

A flexible new architecture – unrelated to that used by the old V8-powered Granturismo – will form the base of the Folgore and its V6 sibling. The bespoke chassis will also be used on other Maseratis, including the already revealed Grecale Folgore EV, with the battery placed low and along the centre of the chassis for the optimal weight distribution (the Folgore gets 50:50) and centre of gravity.

The V6 car has its engine just behind the front axle, while the drivetrain takes up the space used by the battery. The Folgore weighs 2260kg and its V6 sibling is 1795kg (78kg less than the lightest, MC-spec GT from the previous generation).

Maserati’s head of global product, Massimo Capaldi, said he expects the Folgore to attract a new type of customer to the brand – as well as, the company hopes, nabbing Tesla Model S Plaid and Audi RS E-tron GT buyers.

The firm’s goal is to have a “completed” electric range by 2025, including an electric version of the Maserati MC20 flagship supercar.