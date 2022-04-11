BACK TO ALL NEWS
New electric Maserati Granturismo drops all disguise in new shots

Reborn super-GT has been spotted charging in California ahead of an imminent official debut
18 August 2022

A prototype of the all-electric Maserati Granturismo Folgore has been spotted without any camouflage, giving us a final good look at the super-coupé's design before it's officially revealed in the coming months.

Images sent to Autocar show Maserati's first electric car charging at the side of the road in California, where it is thought to be appearing at a secret event on the fringes of Monterey Car Week. Clearly, the design is an evolution of that of the previous Granturismo's, with little clue as to its electric underpinnings - so presumably the electric 'Folgore' and expected petrol V6 variants will be all but identical. 

Previous official images, released by Maserati, showed the Granturismo Folgore taking to the streets ahead of the 2022 Rome E-Prix, where it took centre stage at an event to mark the Italian firm's new partnership with Rokit Venturi racing in the Formula E electric single-seater championship.

The electric Granturismo Folgore was previously spotted lapping a private test facility in Italy last year. It was then pictured with quad rear exhausts, indicating that it was a petrol-powered version.

Meanwhile, official 'spy shots' for the ICE model were released by Maserati earlier this year. Modena remains tight-lipped on what lies under the bonnet of the combustion car, but the new Nettuno V6, as fitted to the MC20 supercar and the top-rung Maserati Grecale Trofeo, is the most likely fit. 

The Granturismo is also set to follow the Ghibli and Levante in adopting a hybrid option, but its positioning makes their mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine an unlikely option, so it is a possibility that Maserati will hybridise the Nettuno motor. 

And in a clip (below), last year, Maserati previewed the sound of the Folgore's electric powertrain.

Back to top

 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the electric variant will no doubt be the quickest and most potent in the Granturismo line-up. Maserati has already confirmed that the electric version of the Grecale SUV will pack up to 590lb ft and a 105kWh battery - which could be expected to make for a 0-62mph time of around 4.5sec and a range of more than 350 miles. The lower-slung and probably lighter Granturismo will no doubt be slightly quicker and longer-legged, with the same underpinnings.

Maserati says that it's working to ensure the EV's powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines. 

The electric Granturismo and Grecale will launch in 2023, while a promised third EV due next year is likely to be the drop-top Grancabrio grand tourer - technically identical to the Granturismo. Electric versions of the Quattroporte, Levante and MC20 will follow by 2025 - in line with Modena's plan to phase out combustion models over the next three years.

Peter Cavellini 18 August 2022

Gravity, inertia, you can't hide these laws of Physics, you can do what you like to a mode of transport, but is still governed by how weight is affected by speed and change of direction, you put a two ton car round a tight bend at 60mph you feel the affect of gravity pushing you in the opposite direction, the faster you do it the more the affect gets.

275not599 12 June 2021
Based on the video the sound is just a high pitched whine that rises with speed. We have the tech to switch to Puccini on the autostrada or the ride of the goddamn Valkyries on the autobahn but frankly you are flogging a dead horse. EVs can do many things but sounding good ain't one of them so Stellantis should just forget it and instead work on improvable weak points of EVs such as weight, energy density range and charging infrastructure.
Andrew1 18 August 2022
Well, many would say EV do sound good. As in silent.
Andrew1 11 June 2021
@jameshobiecat
Hardly anyone buys these sort of cars to drive them from London to French riviera, in one day.

