Nearly-new buying guide: Maserati Ghibli

If you’ve ever wanted to go to a Ferrari dealership for your next used car, then buy an approved used Ghibli. Many Maserati dealers share their premises with the fabled brand, so when you stroll onto a Maserati forecourt in search of a used Trident, you may find yourself rubbing shoulders with 488s and the like.

Better still, the experience may cost you from as little as £25,000 – what one dealer is asking for a 2016- reg Ghibli V6 diesel with 26,000 miles. If that’s below your price range, how about the most expensive we found, a pre-registered 2019 Ghibli V6 GranSport for £66,457? That’s £1600 more expensive than the model’s current new price, but as you’ll find when you go Ghibli hunting, prices can be inflated by options packs costing up to £3000 and limited-edition packs costing up to £5500.

Happily, like all options, they depreciate faster than the car they’re fitted to. And don’t avoid them, because some, such as the driver assistance packs, have useful driver and safety aids.

The Ghibli was launched in 2013 and tasked with putting a rocket up the brand’s global sales. Key to the plan was the diesel version, powered by a 3.0-litre V6 making 271bhp. Today, this version dominates the used car classifieds, outnumbering the other engines – 345bhp, 404bhp and 424bhp twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrols – by around two to one.

At this point it’s usual to recommend that high-mileage drivers go for a diesel over a petrol. And so we do in the case of the Ghibli V6d, pausing only to mention that in Autocar’s hands it typically returned an economy figure in the low 30s. Still, that’s better than the petrols, which manage around 10mpg less.

However, the petrols suit the Ghibli’s image rather better, especially the more powerful 404bhp S version, which, following the model’s facelift in 2017, gained an extra 20bhp. Alas, it was dropped in 2018, so today only the standard 345bhp petrol is available new.