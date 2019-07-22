Legendary Jaguar XJ13 reborn as Ecurie LM69

UK-based firm Ecurie Cars has unveiled the LM69 as a road-legal reimagination of Jaguar’s 1966 XJ13 prototype racer.

The company said the new model has been built as if revered British racing team Ecurie Ecosse had recovered the abandoned XJ13 prototype from storage and prepared it to race at Le Mans in 1969.

In reality, changes to homologation rules meant the original never competed, and it was only following a heavy crash in 1971 with engineer Norman Dewis at the wheel, that the model was salvaged and restored to its former glory.

Unlike the original, of which only one was ever made, 25 examples of the LM69 will be hand-built at Ecurie’s Redditch facility, with an emphasis on sourcing parts and labour locally. Prices and performance details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

As with the XJ13, the LM69 is powered by a mid-mounted quad-cam V12 engine, which sits beneath a 1960s-style transparent curved decklid. The XJ13’s 5.0-litre unit produced 502bhp and was good for a 161mph top speed.