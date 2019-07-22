Legendary Jaguar XJ13 reborn as Ecurie LM69

UK-based firm Ecurie Cars has unveiled the LM69 as a road-legal reimagination of Jaguar’s 1966 XJ13 prototype racer.
The company said the new model has been built as if revered British racing team Ecurie Ecosse had recovered the abandoned XJ13 prototype from storage and prepared it to race at Le Mans in 1969.
In reality, changes to homologation rules meant the original never competed, and it was only following a heavy crash in 1971 with engineer Norman Dewis at the wheel, that the model was salvaged and restored to its former glory.
Unlike the original, of which only one was ever made, 25 examples of the LM69 will be hand-built at Ecurie’s Redditch facility, with an emphasis on sourcing parts and labour locally. Prices and performance details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
As with the XJ13, the LM69 is powered by a mid-mounted quad-cam V12 engine, which sits beneath a 1960s-style transparent curved decklid. The XJ13’s 5.0-litre unit produced 502bhp and was good for a 161mph top speed.
Join the debate
jason_recliner
Jizz-tastic!!!
jmd67
Is it just me or does this
Is it just me or does this look almost nothing like the original XJR-13? To be honest I think it has a hint of the kit car about it which is hugely disappointing.
The original is such an utterly stunning thing and this isn't...
flukey
Nice, but
As someone who's never seen the XJR-13 before I googled it today, I thought this looked pretty nice.
Then I saw the XJR-13 and this just doesn't cut the mustard anymore. All these wings and canards to give downforce just make it pale in comparison to the much more beautiful original which looks much sleeker and better.
I can't imagine this will be cheap, and for that price I'd want a more faithful recreation.
Dumps4Pass
sa house builders
At Format Homes, we have a philosophy of building quality homes at a value price. Quality control starts with the designing phase and follows right through the building process until final handover. Format <a SA House Builders are top in adelaide.
Add your comment