Key BMW and Mini models lose diesel engine options

BMW has become the latest brand to remove a number of diesel engine options from its UK range, including Mini, as demand for the fuel continues to drop.

Confirmed by the brand in a statement sent to Autocar, the 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible are now solely available with only petrol engines, ranging from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder in the 218i to the 3.0-litre straight six in the M240i.

It's understood that this is primarily down to the need to upgrade the diesel engines to meet the forthcoming Euro 6d emissions standard, which BMW has decided isn't worthwhile, given that these cars are due to be replaced next year.

However, Mini will cease taking orders for the diesel Countryman Cooper D SUV despite a Euro 6d-compliant engine being added only in July. This is down to reduced customer demand for the fuel, with a spokesman confirming the product range is “reviewed and refined on an ongoing basis in order to reflect customer preferences”.

Finally, BMW has ceased Europe-wide production of the range-topping M50d versions of the X5, X6 and X7 SUVs. Introduced in 2016, the quad-turbocharged six-cylinder engine put out 395bhp and 561lb ft in those applications. Although not officially confirmed, previous reports suggest the engine’s complexity has made it too expensive to produce as diesel falls out of favour.

Many manufacturers have either reduced or culled entirely their range of oil-burners in the last few years. The fuel’s market share is down to around a fifth in 2020, while data recently gathered by Autocar shows the number of diesel variants offered for sale in the UK has almost halved in the past five years.

