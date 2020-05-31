Jaguar's new design era: the man behind its future

Thomson has always been very close to his two most senior designers, Alister Whelan and Adam Hatton, and says he’ll depend on them – and others – to sustain that maverick spirit. Meanwhile, despite two decades of creative disagreement, he’s extremely positive about the achievements of the Callum years.

“Ian and I arrived at Jaguar within a few months of one another with exactly the same intentions,” Thomson says. “We had both led the reinvention of British sports car brands that had lost their way – Aston Martin for him, Lotus for me – and we did that by grabbing them by the scruff of the neck and moving them into the future.

“That was the job to be done at Jaguar, on a much bigger scale and with a wider product line-up. We had to take the crown jewels of the British motor industry and make the cars more innovative and more forward looking. It took time but I believe we’ve achieved it.”

What now? Thomson has always been a forthright interviewee and it’s almost as if he’s glad to be asked. “We can’t stay on the same trajectory,” he declares. “We have to keep reinventing ourselves.” All very well, say I, risking rudeness, but given you’ve been around for 20 years, aren’t you too heavily invested in the past? Should the management have chosen a new broom? He takes the point calmly, having obviously thought about that quite a lot.

“Being around 20 years is good and bad. You know the routines and the people. And you can’t just chuck away things that have worked. But you have to be very careful how you use history, and work hard to keep things relevant. It’s true some people in my position get misty-eyed and protective, and reluctant to move things forward. But we’re not going to be like that.

“Working with Ian was great, but it’s time to move on. Ian did things in a certain way; had certain rules. Those are there to be broken now. If he were to walk back in the studio today, he might be uncomfortable with some of the stuff we’re doing. It’s good stuff and weird stuff together, as a way of stretching the brand. But that’s okay: to find yourself you have to lose yourself first…”

I’m keen to hear exactly how this new thinking will change Jaguars but Thomson says we’ll have to wait because they’re still working it out. But he does scatter a few clues: “It seems to me most of the gaps in the market have been plugged. If you go back 10-15 years to Evoque days, that was a true white space car. But there are few opportunities like that left. We’ve brought Jaguar’s products up to date, too, so I believe it’s time to make them richer, more special and more distinctive.”