2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed with revised looks, no V6 engine

The 2020 F-Type also incorporates new, subtle details the designers believe owners will enjoy: there is now ‘Jaguar est 1935’ lettering on the seatbelt guides, repeated on the glovebox release surround, to mark the year in which the company’s founder, Sir William Lyons, first used the Jaguar name on his cars.
Two seat designs, Sport and Performance, are offered, both described as “lightweight and slimline”. The base and R-Dynamic models come with Sport seats as standard, while the Performance seating – with more pronounced support around shoulder height – is standard on R and First Edition.
The F-Type interior keeps its snug, occupant-friendly character: low supportive seat locations, relatively high window sills and a particularly stirring view over a carefully improved instrument layout, down the shapely new bonnet.
Prices start at £54,060 for the entry F-Type (or £5500 more for the convertible) and rise to £97,280 for the quickest coupé (£102,370 for the convertible). In the middle of the mix, the rear-drive 444bhp V8 coupé is £69,990 and the four-wheel-drive version just under £5000 more. Orders are being taken now and deliveries should begin in the first quarter of 2020.
Q&A: Alan Volkaerts, vehicle line director, Jaguar F-Type
Why have you dropped the V6 F-Type?
“The decision not to offer the V6 in the UK and Europe follows a sales review showing demand is by far the heaviest for the four-cylinder engine. Also, we believe the introduction of a new 444bhp V8 in both AWD and RWD forms still offers customers a strong range.”
Why didn’t you use the new Ingenium straight six?
“It’s a simple question of packaging. With demand for the four-cylinder so strong, we simply couldn’t justify the significant investment needed.”
How are F-Type sales doing?
“Last year, we sold around 7900 cars, mostly in the UK, US and Germany. Our record of 12,000 sales was set in 2015. The most popular F-Type derivative is the four-cylinder R-Dynamic, which is why we’re offering a First Edition based on this model as well as on the new 444bhp V8.”
Has the F-Type production process at the Castle Bromwich factory changed much in six years?
“The core processes at Castle Bromwich are largely unchanged but we’ve recently updated our rolling road, calibration and paint validation facilities, with special emphasis on quality. We’re very pleased with the results.”
Hughbl
GODFATHER
GODFATHER
Overdrive
Hughbl wrote:
That nose looks a lot like an Audi's.
mx5xm
Looks great!
Must say I think the new headlights make the whole car look like it should have done from day one. The previous lights were the cars biggest design letdown. Overall visually it's very appealing.
Just a thought, couldn#t a good 6 cylinder engine in varying states of tune been a good compromise. Is the V8 really so necessary? Porsche seems to manage without one in the 911.
ewallace1
Doppelgänger
Looks like an elephant sat on the bonnet of a Suzuki Swift
flukey
Shame.
And while they've been at it they've binned the V6 and the manual that comes with it.
Inside you've got an instrument cluster that sort of looks tacked on and somehow worse than the one Audi first out on their 2015 TT.
Meanwhile you're left with a heavy V8 or a gutless 2L turbo.
Having driven the i4 F-type I can say that the only reason why these sell the best is because they can be purchased via personal/company lease very easily. The stressed auto box is constantly struggling to keep this poor little four pot in it's power band and does a very poor job of it.
I will continue receiving classified notifications for the old v6 manuals and buy the first ultra blue one I see....
mrking
Totally agree
Yes, now it just looks angry. Whatever happened to "grace, pace and space"? There's no grace here. And you are spot on, rubbish 4 cylinder or heavy 8. Sad last few years for this iteration of Jag sports car, a bit like George best finishing up at Fulham or Give.
Citytiger
flukey wrote:
How exactly is the ZF auto gearbox stressed with 296bhp, when its the same gearbox used in the V8 with almost double the power?
Peter Cavellini
Er, em.....
Auto express has a walk round video Autocar.......?
