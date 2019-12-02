2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed with revised looks, no V6 engine

The 444bhp and 296bhp versions are available in either middle-level R-Dynamic trim or entry-level guise. The lower-powered V8 can turn a 4.4sec 0-60mph time and hit 177mph, while the 2.0-litre’s 0-60mph time is a respectable 5.4sec and its top speed is 155mph.

The 444bhp V8 buyer gets to choose between rear-wheel and four-wheel drive systems, while the 2.0-litre customer is offered rear drive only.

One major advantage of the smallest-engined model is its 120kg-lower kerb weight (it weighs 1520kg against 1640kg for the rear-drive V8), which lightens the nose and improves steering response. The heaviest F-Type is the full-house R convertible equipped with four-wheel drive, weighing 1760kg.

For the first year, the F-Type will be offered in First Edition guise with either 444bhp or 296bhp engines. They will be based on R-Dynamic equipment levels but with a collection of special colours, unique trim details and First Edition branding.

All F-Types have active exhausts and the V8s have a special ‘quiet mode’ to help prevent neighbourhood disturbances when owners leave home early or arrive late.

Jaguar design director Julian Thomson, who was heavily involved in the 2011 concept that introduced the first production F-Type, said the original mission was to “design the most beautiful sports car, with purity, proportion and presence that’s unmistakably Jaguar”. He described the latest model as “more dramatic than ever, with even greater clarity of purpose”.

The most important exterior changes are ahead of the windscreen, with the aim of giving the body a greater apparent length (it’s no longer) and giving the car an even wider, more planted stance (it’s no wider). A new clamshell bonnet keeps its central bulge but now has a softer, “liquid metal” appearance. Each of the three models now gets a unique lower bumper shape – clean and sculptural for the entry model, bolder with aero blades for the R-Dynamic and with black bezels for the large and sporty-looking lower air scoops on R models.