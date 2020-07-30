New Genesis G70 estate tests ahead of brand's Europe launch

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, is testing a new estate version of its G70 executive saloon on European roads ahead of the brand’s long-awaited debut in the region.

The G70 was launched in its current form in 2017 as a rival to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series and will gain a new Shooting Brake version as part of its facelift next year.

This sighting suggests that the G70 will be one of the first Genesis models to be sold in Europe when the brand expands outside of its current Asian, Russian and US markets.

The current G70 is available with a choice of either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 2.2-litre diesel or a 3.3-litre 365bhp twin-turbocharged petrol V6, as used in the Kia Stinger GT S performance fastback.

Gearbox options include a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic, although reports suggest the facelifted car will make do with just the latter, which directs power through a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Four-wheel-drive versions offer torque-vectoring functionality for improved driving dynamics.

As well as the new estate bodystyle, the G70 can be expected to gain subtly altered front and rear-end designs, likely including reshaped light clusters and bumpers.

Genesis boss and ex-Lamborghini designer Manfred Fitzgerald told Autocar in 2018 that the brand was “focusing on the UK” as a key market in Europe, adding: “We’re definitely building right-hand-drive cars for 2020.”

It’s unlikely that Genesis will stick to its 2020 launch objective, given the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the appointment in April of former Aston Martin and Maserati executive Enrique Lorenzana as its head of sales in Europe suggests the launch will go ahead in the near future.

Also tipped for a European launch are the G70’s BMW 5 Series-sized G80 and flagship G90 saloon siblings, as well as the GV80 SUV and its upcoming smaller sibling, the GV70.

“To launch the brand, you come with your entire product portfolio,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s not about volume. If it were, then you would go for a specific body type. Instead, it’s a brand-building exercise.”

