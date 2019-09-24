Honda to ditch diesel in Europe by 2021

Reports claim that Honda has confirmed it will phase out diesel models in Europe by 2021.

According to Reuters, the Japanese company announced yesterday that diesel production will cease during next year in favour of electrified models. This is part of Honda's commitment to electrify 100% of its European line-up by 2025.

The decision is thought to be linked to February's announcement that Honda will close its Swindon manufacturing plant in 2022. The firm's 1.6-litre diesel engine is produced there, while vehicle production capacity is being severely under-used.

A combination of tightening emissions regulations and a significant fall in demand for diesel is making the increasing level of investment necessary to make cleaner oil-burners less viable for every European car maker.

The latest CR-V has ditched its long-standing diesel option in favour of a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, meaning only the Civic and HR-V are now available with a diesel engine. The next-generation Jazz will be hybrid-only, while the electric E is due on sale in early 2020.

As well as abandoning diesel, Honda want to cut the number of model variations to a third of its current offering by 2025. This is claimed to reduce production costs globally by 10% – money that can be redirected towards research and development.

