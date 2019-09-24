Honda to ditch diesel in Europe by 2021

Reports claim that Honda has confirmed it will phase out diesel models in Europe by 2021.
According to Reuters, the Japanese company announced yesterday that diesel production will cease during next year in favour of electrified models. This is part of Honda's commitment to electrify 100% of its European line-up by 2025.
The decision is thought to be linked to February's announcement that Honda will close its Swindon manufacturing plant in 2022. The firm's 1.6-litre diesel engine is produced there, while vehicle production capacity is being severely under-used.
A combination of tightening emissions regulations and a significant fall in demand for diesel is making the increasing level of investment necessary to make cleaner oil-burners less viable for every European car maker.
The latest CR-V has ditched its long-standing diesel option in favour of a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, meaning only the Civic and HR-V are now available with a diesel engine. The next-generation Jazz will be hybrid-only, while the electric E is due on sale in early 2020.
As well as abandoning diesel, Honda want to cut the number of model variations to a third of its current offering by 2025. This is claimed to reduce production costs globally by 10% – money that can be redirected towards research and development.
READ MORE
Honda E: UK pricing confirmed from £26,160
The Swindon factory closure: how Honda got Europe so wrong
“Wrong place, wrong time”: the five reasons why Honda is shutting Swindon
Join the debate
xxxx
RIP. (Rattle In Peace)
More to do with low sales and lack of decent clean diesel options than a conscious, which is worth remembering when the announcement final comes.
Not sure what Honda does with it's R and D budget as there's still no decent mass market Honda BEV on the horizon.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
405line
As far as I can remember
None of the Japanese manufacturers initially had diesel products as far as I know, they only made diesels for the european market, they had the good sense to not want to poison their own population at home just so certain individuals could get a tax break/BIK etc.
Jimbbobw1977
405line wrote:
A lot of the Japanese import minivans I see tend to be diesels?? Like Mitsubishi Delicia, Toyota Hiaces etc... they’ve all been shipped over from Japan as it’s to expensive to keep older cars on the road for tax reasons I believe
405line
I hear you
Yes, correct commercial type vehicles are better served by diesel, however what I was talking about was domestic car type vehicles.
Thekrankis
Ditch Honda
After their shabby treatment of Swindon.
Add your comment