Ford has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Renault, setting it up to launch at least two new electric cars based on the French firm’s Ampr EV platform - including a Fiesta successor.

The first of these new “affordable” EVs will arrive in early 2028 and is expected to be a successor to Ford’s hugely popular supermini, closely related to the Renault 5 and built alongside it at the ElectriCity complex in Douai, France.

The second Ampr-based Ford EV is expected to be a small electric crossover derived from the Renault 4, which could replace the Puma Gen-E, but no timeframes or specific details for this car have yet been given.

Unlike the Nissan Micra, which is effectively a rebadged 5, Ford’s small EVs will be highly bespoke propositions, with the company pledging they will be “distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles” designed entirely in-house.

They will also “feature distinctive driving dynamics”, the American company said, with “authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences”.

Otherwise, though, the new Ford EVs are likely to share most of the Renaults’ hardware, which means a motor on the front axle producing between 121bhp and 215bhp, depending on spec, and a choice of a 40kWh or 52kWh battery – which by 2028 will have been swapped from NMC chemistry to more cost-efficient LFP.

The supermini that comes first will take Ford back into a segment from which it has been absent since retiring the Fiesta – after eight generations and nearly half a century – in 2023 to make way for production of the Explorer and Capri electric SUVs at its factory in Cologne, Germany.