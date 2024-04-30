BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford “definitely” has a place for small EVs after SUVs
UP NEXT
Alpine A110 set for sub-tonne, £200k final edition

Ford “definitely” has a place for small EVs after SUVs

Firm's European boss says there is space for smaller, lower non-SUVs as he looks to uphold core values
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
30 April 2024

Ford has suggested it will offer smaller, lower-slung electric cars from 2026, once it has launched a family of four electric SUVs in Europe.

The firm has already retired the Fiesta and the Focus will bow out in 2025, leaving just the Mustang as its only non-SUV dedicated passenger car. Confirmed new cars on sale by the end of next year include the Explorer, ‘Capri’, electric Puma (called Gen-E) and updated Mustang Mach-E – all crossovers.

But asked if there’s a space for lower, non-SUV models in the future, the company’s boss in Europe, Martin Sander, said: “Definitely.”

Related articles

As to whether Ford will still cater in the future to customers who don’t want an SUV, Sander said: “I think so.” 

He told Autocar: “There are values which have made us successful over the last couple of years, like solid quality and value for money. We’re not walking away from this. These are basic fundamental values Ford has had globally for many years.

“You will see different quality in terms of design, interior, performance and equipment.”

He cited the fit and finish of the new Explorer SUV as being of “a different level than you would have seen from Ford before” and said “this is what the brand deserves”. He added: “The brand is so rich and so powerful, and we have to do a better job of building the strength of the brand into our products in Europe.”

Irrespective of the shape and size of any cars after the Explorer and Capri, Sander said Ford still has “not made a decision on future products after the two MEB products we are launching now”, referring to the Explorer and closely related Capri crossovers, which use the Volkswagen Group’s modular EV platform.

Ford’s supply deal with the German giant in theory could give it access to the new MEB Entry platform from the Volkswagen ID 2, Skoda Epiq and Cupra Raval for its own compact urban EV in the mould of the Fiesta.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Back to top

But Ford revealed recently that it has a small ‘skunkworks’ team focused on its own entry-level electric car, tipped to cost as little as $25,000 (£19,700). Led by Tesla Model Y engineer Alan Clarke, the project was started two years ago in light of waning demand for high-priced premium electric cars.

Asked if this model could soon form the entry point into Ford’s European car line-up, Sander told Autocar: “We are looking into the opportunities of bringing future global Ford products to Europe, but the key principle of our future line-up for Europe will be iconic, emotional products.

“We are not going back into a volume race just to hit a certain number at the plant or be in a segment where others are.”

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Ford cars for sale

Ford Ecosport 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,698
32,467miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,680
44,815miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,250
9,896miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium X Sport 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,990
95,964miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec 14.4kWh ST-Line X Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,500
28,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,495
17,909miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,250
61,353miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,498
24,748miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.5T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,500
12,205miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 30532 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews