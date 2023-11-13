Electric Ford Puma to be named 'Gen-E'

Ford has confirmed that the upcoming electric variant of the Puma will be called the Gen-E.

The new Peugeot e-2008 and Mini Aceman rival, which will be unveiled later this year, was recently spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

All but the car’s windows, lights and wheels were obscured, but the Puma’s distinctive shape was clear to see, even with its blanked-off front grille.

The model in testing was pictured just days after another upcoming Ford electric SUV – which is set to revive the Capri name – was spotted in testing.

That model is due to be Ford’s second car based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB EV platform and will arrive as a sibling to the new Ford Explorer electric SUV.

As for the electric Puma, new details regarding its technical make-up were revealed earlier this year. It’s due to enter production alongside the ICE Puma in Craiova, Romania, and will share its platform and powertrain with new Ford E-Transit Courier van.

Introducing the new Transit Courier, which uses an electrified version of the Puma's front-driven B2E architecture, Ford said it had "engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time", suggesting the two will share broadly similar specifications.

Ford said it's working on only one battery for the smallest electric Transit, which, based on the fact that a 100kW charger will give a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes and can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, is expected to be around 55kWh in capacity.

This would be enough in theory for a competitive range of around 230 miles in the Puma EV. For comparison, the e-2008 has a 50kWh battery and can cover 212 miles per charge.

If the Puma EV uses the same 134bhp motor as its van sibling, it should near enough match the e-2008's 9.0sec 0-62mph time.