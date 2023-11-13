BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric Ford Puma to be named 'Gen-E'
Audi RS6 GT: £180k super-estate gets race-inspired makeover

Electric Ford Puma to be named 'Gen-E'

EV version of popular compact crossover will rival the Peugeot e-2008 and upcoming Mini Aceman
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
7 February 2024

Ford has confirmed that the upcoming electric variant of the Puma will be called the Gen-E.

The new Peugeot e-2008 and Mini Aceman rival, which will be unveiled later this year, was recently spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

All but the car’s windows, lights and wheels were obscured, but the Puma’s distinctive shape was clear to see, even with its blanked-off front grille. 

The model in testing was pictured just days after another upcoming Ford electric SUV – which is set to revive the Capri name – was spotted in testing.

That model is due to be Ford’s second car based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB EV platform and will arrive as a sibling to the new Ford Explorer electric SUV.

As for the electric Puma, new details regarding its technical make-up were revealed earlier this year. It’s due to enter production alongside the ICE Puma in Craiova, Romania, and will share its platform and powertrain with new Ford E-Transit Courier van.

Introducing the new Transit Courier, which uses an electrified version of the Puma's front-driven B2E architecture, Ford said it had "engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time", suggesting the two will share broadly similar specifications.

Ford said it's working on only one battery for the smallest electric Transit, which, based on the fact that a 100kW charger will give a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes and can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, is expected to be around 55kWh in capacity.

This would be enough in theory for a competitive range of around 230 miles in the Puma EV. For comparison, the e-2008 has a 50kWh battery and can cover 212 miles per charge. 

If the Puma EV uses the same 134bhp motor as its van sibling, it should near enough match the e-2008's 9.0sec 0-62mph time.

There are other motors available to Ford, though, including the 181bhp and 265bhp units used in the biggest E-Transit, so a multi-powertrain Puma offering could be possible. 

Speaking to Autocar, Ford of Europe boss Martin Sander was keen to position the Puma as the “utility version” of the Fiesta, saying that it will remain on sale “for many years” following the introduction of the EV version, suggesting a 2029 end-of-sale date.

It will be priced above the current ICE Puma, available from around £25,000. However, in keeping with the Puma's value billing and compact footprint, it's expected to sit at around the £35,000 mark – similar to rivals.

The Puma was Ford’s best-selling car for the past two years running, having dethroned the soon-to-retire Fiesta, which suffered a drop in sales when heavily impacted by semiconductor shortages and factory closures. 

The Puma's electrification is the latest step in Ford’s electrification strategy, which will involve an investment of $22 billion (£17.7bn) through 2025.

The firm has already electrified several of its most important vehicles, including the Mustang, F-150 and Transit, and recently revealed the new Explorer. 

gagaga 14 November 2023

£35k is now 'value' for a small family car?

Mikey C 14 November 2023

Confusing why Ford needed to have used VW's electric car platform, if they are able to electrify their own Fiesta/Puma one.

Citytiger 14 November 2023
Mikey C wrote:

Confusing why Ford needed to have used VW's electric car platform, if they are able to electrify their own Fiesta/Puma one.

Exactly, one of the reasond Ford gave for ending Fiesta production was because they couldnt electrify the platform, which was obviously a lie, because they are doing exactly that with the Puma/Transit.

Peter Cavellini 14 November 2023

An hour added into your journey?!, gioingvto increase a lot of driver's waistline doing this!

