New 2024 Ford Capri: electric crossover spotted for the first time

Ford is poised to resurrect the hallowed Capri nameplate for its second electric crossover on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which has appeared in public for the first time ahead of a launch next year.

A sibling to the new Ford Explorer, the new Capri will serve as a direct rival to the Volkswagen ID 5, Volvo C40 and Peugeot e-3008. These new spy shots reveal it will look more like a raised saloon than a coupé-SUV, similar to the Polestar 2, no doubt with a raft of bespoke design cues to both differentiate it from the Explorer, and possibly with nods back to its iconic namesake.

Already, it is clear the new EV features a unique LED headlight design that apes that of later Capris.

Underneath, it is expected to be technically identical to the more straight-edged Explorer, with a choice of three EV powertrains ranging in output from 168bhp to 335bhp, and either a 52kWh or a 77kWh battery pack for a maximum range of around 300 miles. Charging will be at speeds of up to 170kW.

The Capri (a widely reported name for the model that Ford has yet to officially confirm) was due to launch around six months after its Explorer sibling, alongside which it will be built at the repurposed Ford Fiesta factory in Cologne, Germany. But the Explorer has been delayed to mid-2024 due to the need to comply with new battery legislation coming into effect next year, so the two models could hit the market closer together than originally planned.

Autocar first reported in 2019 that the Capri name was in the frame for a revival and, in a recent exclusive interview with the firm's Europe chief designer, Amko Leenarts, heard just how important historic nameplates will be for Ford as it progresses with its electric revolution.

Leenarts spoke excitedly and passionately about the next stage in the company’s evolution as he showed Autocar around Ford's expansive Merkenich Design Studio, just down the road from the company's Cologne factory.

He joined Ford 11 years ago (when its range was several times larger than it will be by 2025) and is charged with leading the brand into its bold new electric future, starting with the Explorer.