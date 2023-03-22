BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2024 Ford Capri: electric crossover spotted for the first time

Cult classic sports car's name set to return for coupé-crossover based on the Ford Explorer
Felix Page
News
5 mins read
10 November 2023

Ford is poised to resurrect the hallowed Capri nameplate for its second electric crossover on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which has appeared in public for the first time ahead of a launch next year. 

A sibling to the new Ford Explorer, the new Capri will serve as a direct rival to the Volkswagen ID 5, Volvo C40 and Peugeot e-3008. These new spy shots reveal it will look more like a raised saloon than a coupé-SUV, similar to the Polestar 2, no doubt with a raft of bespoke design cues to both differentiate it from the Explorer, and possibly with nods back to its iconic namesake. 

Already, it is clear the new EV features a unique LED headlight design that apes that of later Capris.

Related articles

Underneath, it is expected to be technically identical to the more straight-edged Explorer, with a choice of three EV powertrains ranging in output from 168bhp to 335bhp, and either a 52kWh or a 77kWh battery pack for a maximum range of around 300 miles. Charging will be at speeds of up to 170kW.

The Capri (a widely reported name for the model that Ford has yet to officially confirm) was due to launch around six months after its Explorer sibling, alongside which it will be built at the repurposed Ford Fiesta factory in Cologne, Germany. But the Explorer has been delayed to mid-2024 due to the need to comply with new battery legislation coming into effect next year, so the two models could hit the market closer together than originally planned.

Autocar first reported in 2019 that the Capri name was in the frame for a revival and, in a recent exclusive interview with the firm's Europe chief designer, Amko Leenarts, heard just how important historic nameplates will be for Ford as it progresses with its electric revolution.

Leenarts spoke excitedly and passionately about the next stage in the company’s evolution as he showed Autocar around Ford's expansive Merkenich Design Studio, just down the road from the company's Cologne factory.

He joined Ford 11 years ago (when its range was several times larger than it will be by 2025) and is charged with leading the brand into its bold new electric future, starting with the Explorer.

Amko leenarts

Importantly, he said, Ford’s redeploying of historic names does not herald the advent of nostalgic styling cues: “Retro designs aren’t moving us forward. It’s always about totally new interpretation: that’s what makes it interesting.”

What happened when we had a go at resurrecting the legend? Back by popular demand: reinventing the Ford Capri

The Explorer, for example, is an entirely different proposition from its much larger US-market namesake but, highlighted Leenarts, has been designed with the same focus on active customers and functionality. “It’s not a surprise that that is the first car in our Adventurous Spirit range,” he said.

He did not offer any hints as to which other Ford names are up for revival, nor did he indicate what qualifies an old badge for a comeback, but he revels in “the tension between something that’s got the equity of an older name and the new interpretation”.

It’s a topic that will have been debated hotly in Ford’s customer focus groups over the past few years, since the firm reused the names Puma for a crossover and Mustang for an electric family SUV.

Ultimately, thinks Leenarts, “the public loves that we’re bringing nameplates to new territories”, because they tap into a “unique perspective that nobody else has”.

While the names may be familiar, though, the designs really won’t be. As the first of a new breed of Fords conceived under the Adventurous Spirit banner, the Explorer sets the tone for every bespoke EV that will follow it over the coming years. Direct references to previous Ford models are few and far between, both inside and out.

Likewise, the new-generation Capri will (as hinted in preview images) be a higher-riding proposition, and will gain a pair of extra doors in line with its family crossover billing. Specifications will no doubt be broadly identical to the Explorer, which offers up to 335bhp and a maximum range of more than 300 miles. 

Leenarts explained that the onset of electrification provided an opportunity to cater to evolving customer requirements with what’s arguably the biggest shift in Ford design since the New Edge ethos of the late 1990s: “We started researching first: how do customers look at us? I felt personally that we were looking too positively on our own brand; we needed a health check on where we really were. And that’s whywe did work with the customers.

“What was really hurting me was them saying we were boring. And that was the part I got really engaged in. I said: ‘Okay, we have to come up with unique proposals: car designs that are clearly differentiated, that offer a unique perspective that nobody else has.’”

That the Explorer looks nothing like the Puma or Kuga, for example, is testament to Ford’s commitment to conveying its new American-flavoured image and serves as proof for the enhanced freedom afforded to car designers by flat-floored, engineless EV architectures.

“Electric car [design] language for us automatically came with simplification: cleaning it up, making sure that we get not only the bold proportions and stance, the language much more simplistic, but with that it almost feels more expensive, more premium, more approachable as well. So we’re not doing aggressive cars here. We’re actually doing cars that you can love easily,” summarises Leenarts.

“I want to make a product that’s exciting. I want to make a product that you really love. And in order to do that, it needs to have a beautiful sculpture; it has to have a couple of details that really stand out but are, again, easy to love.”

Asked whether there are any pitfalls of EV design that he tries to avoid, he says: “I think there are some products out there that try a little bit too hard, and in the end it gets to something that’s almost an appliance design. So a pitfall is appliance design. Don’t make it look like an appliance; it’s got to be sexy.”

