First look at electric Range Rover Sport coming next year

The electric version of the Range Rover Sport is being readied ahead of its reveal later this year as a high-powered rival to the likes of the Lotus Eletre and Porsche Cayenne EV.
One of six electric cars that JLR plans to launch by 2026 across the Land Rover and Jaguar line-ups, it has now been spotted testing in Spain, in prototype form.
The prototype wears several key changes over the petrol-engined Range Rover Sport, including a blanked-off grille (its pattern being the inverse of that on the regular version) and covers for the exhaust pipes.
Its battery pack can be seen set between the front and rear axles, and the charging port is expected to lie behind the conventional fuel filler cap, as it does on the more luxurious Range Rover Electric.
It comes as JLR adjusts its electrification plan slightly to enable additional development time and cater to shifting consumer demand.
When former JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré presented the company’s radical Reimagine transformation strategy exactly three years ago, the plan was to launch six Land Rover EVs and at least one Jaguar EV by that point.
Current CEO Adrian Mardell told reporters earlier this year that slowing down will ensure the new cars arrive on the market in the best form possible.
He said: “We talked about six Land Rovers by 2026. The reality is we’re likely to have six JLR products by 2026. We’re taking our time to make sure we put the best vehicles we’ve ever developed into the marketplace with that new technology.”
According to Mardell, the EV delays will not have a significant impact on JLR’s operations.
He said: “We’re a little slower than we said three years ago. That really isn’t a business challenge for us today, for those other dynamics in the marketplace, and we’re fully committed to the macro schedule: every product will be electrified by the end of the decade.”
The next time Autocar speaks to Adrian Mardell, ask him if we are still on track to see the reveal of the first of the "Reimagined" EV Jaguars this year. I'm not sure if the wheels have come off the Reimagine strategy, but it certainly seems like one of those wheels has sprung a leak.
Just been reading a report of an electric Jaguar whose brakes failed on M62 and driver was unable to stop car as it went up to 100mph. he called police who used tpac method to stop car.
Hardly inspires confidence in the increasing use of software to control a vehicle.
hmmm? Sounds a little apochryphal to me. I'm not saying it didn't happen, but if the brakes fail and you don't press the accelerator wouldn't common sense say that the car would start slowing? Do you have link to that news story? Perhaps he was caught speeding, so rather than pull over, just call the authorities and claim that you have no control over the vehicle other than steering. Like I said I'm not saying it's untrue but it sounds a little suspect..
You'll have to search the BBC website for the following "Police ram runaway electric car after brakes fail on M62" and an earlier incident "Craig Phillips: TV star shaken after Jaguar brakes fail during drive" as this site does not allow you to embed links or even plain text URLs in posts.
Yes, I've searched it. No mentioning of 100mph and oh, the driver was arrested. Try harder next time.
How does an electric car accelerate to 100mph if the breaks fail? Particularly since the breaks are the engine.
Shame... I was hoping for a first glimpse of the upcoming Jaguar GT EV this year. Seems like this is now a couple of years away at least. It's all very odd - 2026 will be almost 10 years since Jaguar introduced a new car. Let's hope it isn't delayed into 2027. The Thierry Bolloré "Reimagine" strategy sucks...
That situation is probably down to Tata wanting to prioritise the more profitable Range Rover brand.
If JLR is so confident that the reveal of the new EV GT Jaguar will be a "Jaw Drop" moment, a couple of shadowy teaser shots would not go amiss. IMO The lack of actual news about this vehicle is giving off unicorn vibes. The recent departure of Nick Collins and Massimo Frascella is also of great concern. If the future is so bright, why are so many of the top principles heading for the exit. As a current and hopefully future Jaguar owner I'm a little bit concerned. Over to you JLR.