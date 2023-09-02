BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at 360-mile BMW Neue Klasse SUV for 2026
Mercedes CLA concept to bring new look and 466-mile range

First look at 360-mile BMW Neue Klasse SUV for 2026

Radical replacement for BMW iX3 is one of six new-era electric cars due between 2025 and 2027
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
2 September 2023

BMW has previewed a radical new electric SUV due in 2026 as one of the firm's dramatically styled Neue Klasse EVs.

Shown briefly in a presentation at the unveiling of the dramatic BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, the new SUV – one of several in BMW's new-era line-up – will be a BMW iX3-sized crossover to rival the upcoming Audi Q6 E-tron and Mercedes EQC SUV.

The Vision Neue Klasse which sets the tone for this new line of SUVs is a low-slung saloon, but the firm remains firmly committed to the SUV segment in the future, suggesting electric replacements for the popular X3, X5, X6 and X7 are on the cards. BMW boss Oliver Zipse has already confirmed that BMW will have "six Neue Klasse models in 24 months [from 2025]. From SUV to sedan, we will have something for every customer". 

Design chief Domagog Dukec told Autocar previously: “The three-box is something we strongly believe in, and in the Neue Klasse there will be some products [like this]. But of course we also do SUVs, and there is a need for SUVs in the future.” 

The firm has already confirmed that the first Neue Klasse model will be a BMW 3 Series-sized saloon, heavily modelled on the new concept car, and the second will be a closely related SUV - lining it up as a replacement for today's iX3. 

While the saloon is said to be 20% more efficient overall than its closest predecessor, the SUV will boost that to 25% - suggesting a range of around 360 miles, compared to the iX3’s 286.

Being able to charge at 270kW, meanwhile, will ensure it competes effectively with its similarly revolutionary German rivals, and BMW’s slimmer next-gen batteries should make for a cabin that’s tangibly roomier than the ICE platform-based iX3’s. 

Inside, it will use the highly advanced ninth generation of BMW's iDrive infotainment – complete with panoramic head-up display, gesture-controlled interfaces and voice control – while majoring on sustainability, space and providing a 'warm' and 'familiar' environment, almost unrecognisable from that of BMW's current EVs.

