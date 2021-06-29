BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Porsche Macan EV to bring 603bhp and 100kWh battery
Porsche Taycan Performance Kit unleashes EV’s track potential

2024 Porsche Macan EV to bring 603bhp and 100kWh battery

Jaguar I-Pace rival also gets rear steering, 270kW charging and highly focused chassis set-up
charlie_martin_headshot
News
4 mins read
13 November 2022

Porsche has confirmed technical details for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, its critical first entry into the electric SUV segment.

Antoon Janssen, Porsche powertrain manager for the Macan line, told Autocar that it intends for the Macan EV – based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) – to be the sportiest car in its class.

As such, it receives a pair of permanently excited electric motors – one per axle – similar to those used in the Porsche Taycan.

However, these have been heavily reworked to boost power density and efficiency, featuring a new ‘double V’ magnet arrangement and switching from a silicon semiconductor to silicon-carbide. The latter reduces switching losses – effectively power leakage – in the motors’ pulse inverters.

These improvements yield power outputs up to 603bhp, with more than 738lb ft of torque, delivered to all four wheels. The firm did not comment on whether an ‘overboost’ function – offered on the Taycan Turbo S to temporarily raise power and torque to 751bhp and 774lb ft – will also be available on the Macan EV.

Rear-wheel drive is also possible on the PPE platform, said Janssen, although this will initially only be used to decouple the front motor when cruising to reduce rolling resistance (and conserve energy).

Dynamics have also been a point of emphasis for the Macan EV. Model chassis manager Dominik Hartmann confirmed that it will have a ‘performance rear axle’, with the motor mounted as far back as possible. This gives a weight distribution of 48% at the front and 52% at the rear, to maximise traction. For reference, the Taycan’s mass is divided 49:51 front to rear.

Porsche also confirmed that the tyre widths will be more staggered than on the current Macan – the existing GTS variant uses 265mm-wide rubber up front, but 295-wide units at the rear – to accommodate the rearward weight bias and further improve grip.

The Macan EV will also be the first model to receive Porsche’s two-valve dampers, which are said to enhance ride comfort because they enable independent adjustment via the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. This will also lower the suspension at certain speeds to improve the car’s aerodynamic profile and reduce energy consumption.

To improve manoeuvrability, the steering angle has been increased by 15% over the petrol car, and rear-wheel steering up to 5.0deg (below 50mph) has been added.

The most expensive versions of the Macan EV will also get an electronic locking differential mounted at the rear axle, designed to improve its front-rear torque vectoring capabilities.

All variants will receive a 100kWh lithium ion battery, which, Porsche stated, is the optimum size for minimising journey times. The company has offered no range prediction, but an optional 93kWh battery gives the lower Taycan enough power for 314 miles per charge. The PPE platform’s 800V architecture allows maximum charging rates exceeding 270kW.

However, trick hardware and software developments mean that the battery can respond to 400V chargers (such as home wallboxes) by splitting the single 800V battery into two halves. This boosts charging speeds, said Janssen, although he did not confirm how significant this impact was.

Janssen also confirmed that the PPE platform could be extended to fit more battery modules. The Macan uses 12 prismatic cells. This implies that the eventual Porsche Cayenne EV (which is tipped to also use the PPE platform) could have an even greater battery capacity in order to compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Nonetheless, the long-term goal for Porsche’s road-going cars is to reduce the size of the batteries, according to Florian Modlinger, the firm’s Formula E boss. This “must be the target,” he said, although he acknowledged that this “will take longer” than in motorsport.

Deliveries of the Macan EV are scheduled for 2024. It was originally planned for next year, but was delayed by development difficulties at Cariad, the Volkswagen Group’s software division.

It is the next model in an assault of Porsche EVs that is due over the next few years.

A mule for the 718 Boxster EV (pictured above) was recently spotted testing ahead of its 2025 launch – the same year the electric Cayenne will reportedly arrive.

Porsche reconfirmed the existence of a new electric SUV, known to be a seven-seater based on the brand-exclusive SSP Sport platform. Arriving later this decade, it is thought this model (codenamed ‘K1’) will be Porsche’s most expensive car and represent a complete styling revolution for the marque.

Read more

A new Panamera EV is also due in 2026 and is tipped to be slightly larger than the current Taycan, which will itself receive a second generation the following year, using the same SSP Sport underpinnings.

Porsche aims for electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales in 2025, and 80% by 2030.

289 4 February 2022

Turbo badging on an EV....time for Porsche to show a little more imagination me thinks!!!

It is getting increasingly difficult to find anything worth reading in Auto publications, motoring TV channels etc for individuals like myself who have absolutely no interest in electric vehicles...or any intention to ever purchase one. Its only going to get worse of course.

Fifth gear has even been renamed....you can see Plato is struggling to find anything positive to say when testing the EV's....other than the usual ridiculous levels of acceleration.

Pretty much just left with classic car magazines and YT channels.

Hey ho...thank god for Readly!

ftm594 21 August 2021

I hope the styling guesses are not accurate as it seems to have the Platypus Duck look that afflicts most EV's so far. Yes it is disguised but it does look a bit tall, the rear side window is awkward and the front as projected in the white car is terrible. We need EV's to look futuristic and not like existing cars with the grille covered over and a few goes at making them look different. The Taycan Cross is vastly better but also huge...we need inspiration not a bulgy makeover with a cheap interior. 

Onlineo 29 June 2021
Solid state batteries still 5 to 7 years away! They were 5-10 years away when I first got interested in the possibility of EVs in 2010. 11 years on we are basically no where near seeing them in a mass produced car. And some of the attributes I have seen suggest current solid state have a low number of cycles ( it the infinite we were promised) and will only be a little bit lighter not 80-90% lighter that as promised.

