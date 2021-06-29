2024 Porsche Macan EV to bring 603bhp and 100kWh battery

Porsche has confirmed technical details for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, its critical first entry into the electric SUV segment.

Antoon Janssen, Porsche powertrain manager for the Macan line, told Autocar that it intends for the Macan EV – based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) – to be the sportiest car in its class.

As such, it receives a pair of permanently excited electric motors – one per axle – similar to those used in the Porsche Taycan.

However, these have been heavily reworked to boost power density and efficiency, featuring a new ‘double V’ magnet arrangement and switching from a silicon semiconductor to silicon-carbide. The latter reduces switching losses – effectively power leakage – in the motors’ pulse inverters.

These improvements yield power outputs up to 603bhp, with more than 738lb ft of torque, delivered to all four wheels. The firm did not comment on whether an ‘overboost’ function – offered on the Taycan Turbo S to temporarily raise power and torque to 751bhp and 774lb ft – will also be available on the Macan EV.

Rear-wheel drive is also possible on the PPE platform, said Janssen, although this will initially only be used to decouple the front motor when cruising to reduce rolling resistance (and conserve energy).

Dynamics have also been a point of emphasis for the Macan EV. Model chassis manager Dominik Hartmann confirmed that it will have a ‘performance rear axle’, with the motor mounted as far back as possible. This gives a weight distribution of 48% at the front and 52% at the rear, to maximise traction. For reference, the Taycan’s mass is divided 49:51 front to rear.