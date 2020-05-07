First drive: 2021 Skoda Enyaq 80 prototype review

How much would you have wagered on Skoda’s first ground-up electric vehicle being an SUV? I’m by no means a gambling man and hindsight’s a useful tool, but if bookies offered odds on such things, I reckon I could have made a fair bit of cash had I placed a bet or two.
Because really, it’s not much of a surprise that this all-electric Skoda Enyaq (not sure that sounds quite as good as Skoda thinks it might) is recognisably SUV-like in its proportions - even when wrapped up in its pre-production ghillie suit. After all, the Czech firm has made a name for itself as a pragmatic manufacturer of pragmatic cars for pragmatic people, so given the inexorable rise of the SUV, launching an electric one seems like a pretty pragmatic decision.
It’s a suitably significant one, too. The Enyaq is not only the first Skoda vehicle to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB architecture, with assembly set to take place at Skoda’s Mladá Boleslav plant, but it’s also the first MEB vehicle to be built outside of Germany. Given the likes of the Seat el-Born will be built at the same Zwickau plant as the VW ID 3, Skoda must see that decision as an encouraging vote of confidence from the group’s higher-ups.
At 4.65m long, the Enyaq sits staunchly at the other end of the size spectrum to the Citigo iV - Skoda’s first electric vehicle of any kind - and between the larger Kodiaq and smaller Karoq SUV models. There’s loads of passenger space front and back, and its 585-litre boot is generously sized, too, but one big benefit of its enlarged footprint is the fact that it has also enabled Skoda to fit the Enyaq with a battery big enough to lend it proper real-world range.
On the Tin.
Judging by what I can see and read, this car hits the brief, whether it's a decent drive remains to be seen, personally, I think it's just another boxy decent with a roomy interior judging by the length of the wheelbase.
Error.
Not decent, car is word, can't fathom how spellcheck came up with decent?, have to double check more I guess.
looking
I will be in the market for a new car next year and was thinking about going electric, but here we go again no four-wheel-drive throughout the range top end only and 21"wheels by that reckoning they won't be receiving my money sad that as I need four-wheel drive where I live cant get up to the house in winter. Why don't the manufacturers let us spec our own cars like years ago if want a rear camera I have to take sunroof ? just an example and I certainly don't need sat nav so why should I pay extra for that just because I wanted electric seats??.
