One hundred and thirty years: by any measure it’s a fair stretch. Beyond any single human’s existence, it’s a passage of time that’s hard to get your head around.

It’s almost ancient history. So any company, organisation or institution that makes it this far deserves a pat on the back. For two to get to the same milestone at more or less the same time demands nothing less than a celebration, which is why we’re here today.

You see, back in 1895, in a small town called Mladá Boleslav, located in what is now the Czech Republic, an enterprising bookshop owner called Václav Klement teamed up with meticulous engineer Václav Laurin to set up a factory making bicycles.

If their surnames seem familiar, it’s because they’re now used to identify the flagship models of the car company that quickly grew out of this fledgling pushbike arm: Skoda.

At the same time as the Václavs were bolting together their first bikes, over here in the UK the very first issue of The Autocar appeared hot off the presses. Like Laurin & Klement’s formative years, this magazine owes its existence to the bicycle, as its founding owners, Illife, Sons and Sturmey, made their name as publishers of The Cyclist.

Spotting the potential of the new-fangled four-wheeled horseless carriage, they joined forces with automotive entrepreneur Harry Lawson to launch a periodical dedicated to the new transportation technology.

Fast forward 130 years and both concerns are still going strong and are bigger and better than their early owners could ever have imagined. So what better way to celebrate than with a road trip? But where shall we go? A trip from Skoda’s home in Mladá Boleslav to Autocar Towers in Twickenham would be the obvious choice, but instead we’re heading from central London to Coventry. Why?

Well, as we will see, both of these locations played a significant role in our birthday pair’s history. While Laurin & Klement started out making bicycles, by 1898 it had turned its attention to the internal combustion engine and motorcycles.

Seven years later, it launched its first car, a small two-seater called the Voiturette A. Powered by a 7bhp 1.0-litre twin-cylinder engine, it set the company on a path to becoming the biggest car manufacturer in the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

In fact, by 1908 Laurin & Klement had become successful enough that it started to establish overseas sales offices, including one in the UK (there were also outlets in New Zealand, Russia and Japan), which is why we have started our journey on a busy Monday morning on bustling Tottenham Court Road in the centre of the capital.