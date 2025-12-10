BACK TO ALL NEWS
Radical Skoda EV edges closer to production with Vision O prototype

We sample Skoda’s future behind the wheel of a functioning prototype of the electrified estate concept

Murray Scullion
News
2 mins read
10 December 2025

The Skoda Vision O concept, unveiled at the Munich motor show earlier this year, has taken a further step towards reality with the debut of a fully functioning prototype.

The electric estate remains some distance from showrooms, however, and senior Skoda executives say that any production version is at least five years away.

Tipped to morph into a successor to the Skoda Octavia (it's sized between the current Octavia and Superb), the production Vision O is likely to offer a mix of plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains rather than be a pure EV.

It also previews the Czech brand’s next-generation design language and serves as a test bed for the next wave of its ‘Simply Clever’ features, notably a removable Bluetooth speaker, modular boot storage and four door-mounted umbrellas.

What's it like to drive?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

I had a brief drive in the prototype, which is a full concept that has been draped over the top of a Superb PHEV, with only the battery being used as a means of propulsion.

The conceptness is obvious from the start, as the doors aren't fully synced up to the disappearing door handles. The drive selector too isn't fully operational, so a makeshift rocker is instead used.

My drive is restricted to 15kph, so I'm not able to learn too much about how the car will feel in the real world. But I do find that the unassisted steering is actually pretty heavy and true, while the seating position feels like you’re perched on top of something. 

Inside, there's a tonne of physical buttons, which makes selecting features on the move easier, while the new Horizon Display – a full-width digital screen stretching across the dashboard and a portrait-format infotainment screen below it – shows a lot of information.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

