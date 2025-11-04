BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Elroq road trip: did I find it as easy as an ICE car?

Electric car plus 300-mile day equals minimal stress

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
4 November 2025

I've been running a Skoda Elroq for a couple of months now to see if this sensible, long-legged compact SUV is the perfect beginner's electric car

After a couple of days pleasantly trundling around London suburbs, where it quickly impressed with sublime low-speed drivability and commendable efficiency, I put the Elroq's do-it-all credentials to the test with a few hundred motorway miles, an endeavour that can so often be the undoing of an otherwise-agreeable EV, given the energy demands and NVH implications of sustained high-speed cruising.

First was a run up to Crewe for an early look at Bentley's new brand-shaping EXP 15 concept. And when I say early, I'm not just referring to pre-embargo access but the sickening 4am start necessitated by our tight schedule.

Correctly predicting that I wouldn't have much patience for public chargers at such an early hour, I 'brimmed' the 82kWh battery the day before and had a confidence-inspiring 343 miles of range on the display when I set off.

Up until the M25, that figure declined at almost exactly the same rate as my remaining distance, but once free of the capital's Orwellian 20mph zones and barrelling along at 70mph, the gap between the two numbers started to widen.

By my first rest stop, I had travelled 110 miles but lost a displayed 140, with the car's efficiency falling from a decent 4.3mpkWh in town to a less brilliant 3.4mpkWh, corresponding to a motorway range of 279 miles.

From there on, I kept an eye on my 'comfort buffer' how much juice I was forecasted to have left by the time I parked up at Pyms Lane.

Initial calculations suggested I would have 106 miles remaining, but as I needed to maintain a constant 70mph and it was too warm to have the air-con off, that safety net gradually shrank as the miles rolled by, and I ended up with just 80 miles left as I threaded the Elroq gingerly in between the brazenly specified Bentaygas and Continentals in Bentley's car park.

Read our review

Car review
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32

Skoda Elroq

Skoda shifts its focus to EVs, starting with a Scenic-rivalling compact SUV

Read our review
Back to top

No huge issue, as an on-site 22kW charger took the displayed range back up to the mid-100s while I was being immersed in the future of VIP transportation.

And that meant that even after a couple of hours of zipping around Cheshire lanes for some photos, I still had enough to get me down to my in-laws in Sutton Coldfield, where I was ecstatic to find a freshly installed bank of E.ON chargers, which got the battery from 15% to 68% in just 20 minutes at an average charging speed of 139kW while I had a coffee.

All in, not a bad day on the blacktop for the Elroq. I didn't really spend any longer stationary than I would have done in an ICE car, and even if the motorway range is far less than the official maximum of 354 miles, it's still enough for you to drive until your bum gets numb.

Otherwise, I have little but praise for the Elroq's comportment over long distances. Its intuitive in-car tech meant I didn't have to fumble around bleary-eyed at the crack of dawn to configure my ADAS settings and set my route; it remained quiet and oh-so-smooth at high speeds; and because our car is fitted with the sinfully decadent Maxx Pack (£5100), I was even able to sneak in a cheeky massage in the final miles.

Much like the Airbus A380 soaring away from Heathrow in the photo above, the Elroq has proved a highly dependable and impressively comfortable means of covering large distances. Not sure I'm up for taking it to Singapore, mind.

CliffC 4 November 2025

By way of a real world comparison please could you repeat this journey in January on a wet and windy day with a headwind while aiming to maintain 78mph on the motorway. I am willing to bet the range will be little more than half that quoted by the manufacturer. 

When a motorway range of 300 miles in any conditions can be achieved I'll definitely be buying one.

dandmonty25 4 November 2025
The difference between your EV experience and a combustion engined car is clear.

You might have chosen to make the same stops in a car with an engine.

You HAD TO make charging stops in the EV, and it just happened that they aligned with preexisting plans (press event for example).

How much did the rapid charge at Sutton Coldfield cost vs an equivalent amount of petrol at motorway rates?

Stockholm Calling 4 November 2025

Amazing how the greatest experts and most frequent commenters on EVs on these pages are those who don't own and have never driven an EV!   

