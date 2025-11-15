The boss's people are worrying that the library in Loucen Castle looks too stuffy for a company whose design language is as modern as Skoda's.

But it's a wonderfully atmospheric old room and the acoustic is lovely. And given I'm recording my talk with Skoda's CEO Klaus Zellmer, into the library's comfortable armchairs we settle.

It's almost a given that big company CEOs are straight-talkers, but Zellmer brings a warm approachability, too. Maybe it's the brown corduroy suit and wing-backed chair combo, or the incongruity of a castle tour going on just outside the door-a party of pensioners ascend the stairs with hushed voices and wearing soft over-slippers. We're a mere half hour from Skoda's vast industrial complex in Mladá Boleslav, but with an open fire, wood panelling and a legion of hardback books, that all feels a world away. Skoda's oldest cars would look totally in place around here. One is outside, in fact. It's a good place to talk heritage.

One hundred and thirty years, then, Klaus? "It puts us in the top three most historic car brands in the world," acknowledges Zellmer. "The only two above us would be Peugeot and Daimler-Benz. The legacy is really important, whenever you look at the product line-up. Whenever I go into the museum, or we call it the vault-which is where we store cars that are not perfectly restored or are yet to be restored - there's nothing that Skoda has not done yet, be it a pick-up truck, be it convertibles, be it air-cooled engines, all the motorcycles. There's such rich heritage you can discover wandering around the museum and the back offices and archives. And of course this is an obligation for us as the management to make sure that Skoda has a future for another 130 years."

Skoda goes into the next century and a bit in pretty good health. Zellmer, previous stints at Porsche and within the Volkswagen Group plus studying in Swansea behind him, has overseen a continued uptick in the company's fortunes since being appointed CEO in 2022. Skoda is now the third-best-selling brand in Europe.

"Coming from 2022 when we were 10th [in Europe , this is a long way," he explains. "As you know we had to give up on Russia, which was a very important market for us, so we needed to compensate for that. So our focus outside lies on India and the ASEAN region [the 11 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations], while China is actually not on our top list any more in activities and investment. So despite that, being number three in Europe is something we can be proud of ."

In 2023 Skoda was given the responsibility for managing the VW Group's sales in ASEAN countries, and it doubled its sales in India last year, for which it designs cars and builds them there. And yet in Europe, too, its sales are increasing. The UK is its third-biggest global market: it sold 78,000 cars here last year.