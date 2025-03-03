Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for one of the most ambitious range expansion plans in its history when more than a dozen new models, a further eight facelifts and a pair of future-looking concepts will be launched in a crowded 24-month period.

The push comes as the German car maker seeks to bring stability to its global production and sales in key markets, including the UK, following a turbulent few years that have resulted in deliveries falling and profits dipping.

The new rollout is centred on the second phase of Mercedes’ EQ electric strategy, which the company will pursue while also balancing the introduction of updated ICE models, including the launch of new-generation mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

2025 newcomers

Spearheading the new model blitz is the third-generation CLA saloon, which is the first in a series of six new compact models based on Mercedes’ new Modular Mercedes Architecture (MMA) platform and will be unveiled next month.

Due in showrooms during the second half of this year, the electric CLA saloon is positioned as the most efficient EV that Mercedes has produced to date. With a focus on maximising range, the longest-legged version is claimed to achieve more than 460 miles on a single charge from a 85kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery.

Six months after the EV, a hybrid model will be launched, centred on a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor in the gearbox for up to 188bhp. Mercedes claims it will offer “diesel levels of efficiency”.

Both versions will be badged as CLA saloons, making this the first model line to accommodate both EVs and ICE-based variants as Mercedes streamlines its model-naming strategy.