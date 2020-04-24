Ferrari to unveil two new models this year

Ferrari plans to reveal two new models this year, and its commercial chief has hinted they will continue the push into new markets.

The firm launched five new models in 2019, including the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale and Roma, as part of a major range expansion that’s set to include 15 cars in a five-year window.

At the unveiling of the Roma, Enrico Galliera said 2020 would be “a year of consolidation” to support those launches. But when asked more recently if that meant Ferrari won’t unveil any new cars this year, he told Autocar: “We’re always planning to do something more, and we intend to make some news. We will launch two new models by the end of the year.”

Galliera was speaking before the Covid-19 pandemic forced Ferrari to suspend production at its Maranello factory, and the ongoing threat could lead to the unveilings being delayed.

Ferrari is understood to be amending its plans for the rest of this year before an investors’ presentation in May but, with production slated to resume this month, it could still continue with its expansion.