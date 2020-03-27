Ferrari aiming to resume production in mid-April

Ferrari is planning to resume production at its Maranello factory on 14 April, a month after work at the plant was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The Italian firm suspended production at the facility on 15 March largely due to supply chain issues, and for the safety of its employees. Maranello is in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders Lombardy - the region worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The shutdown was originally scheduled to last until today (Friday 27 March) - but although the closure has now been extended, Ferrari said in a statement that “subject to supply chain continuity, it now plans to resume production as of 14 April.”

It added: “All activities that can be conducted in smart working will continue to be performed as has been the case in recent weeks. The company will continue to cover all days of absence to those unable to take advantage of this solution.

“Given the huge uncertainty and lack of predictability that the Covid-19 has created, the company is taking all appropriate actions to assure the wellbeing and welfare of its employees and that are deemed to be in the best interest of all stakeholders.”

The firm is understood to have support from unions for the plan to resume production, and with measures put in place to ensure employee safety. Ferrari has continued to pay staff in full while production has been halted.

It is understood that Ferrari has not experienced an abnormal amount of order cancellations, and is looking at ways of making up the production shortfall. This could be done by temporarily adding a second shift or by working on Saturdays.