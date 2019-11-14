Ferrari to slow range expansion in 2020

Ferrari will slow down its massive range expansion plans next year, with commercial chief Enrico Galliera saying its focus will be on pushing sales of its new nameplates.

The Italian firm has committed to releasing 15 new models within a five-year window, and five of those have taken place this year. These included the SF90 Stradale and Roma, both new models aimed at brand-new market segments.

While that still leaves 10 new models to come, including a first SUV in 2022, Galliera said Ferrari would slow down the pace of its launches next year.

Asked about its future plans, he said: “We’ve committed to introducing 15 new models in a five-year plan, and we launched five in 2019, so certainly something will happen in the future. But 2020 for us is a year of consolidation.

“We just introduced five new cars, some of them are in new segments; now we need to make sure that our network and clients can clearly understand the position of the new models. 2020 will not have the same launch rate, and we’ll be more focused on creating the success of the models we’ve introduced in 2019.”

Ferrari has pledged that its future launches will become more unpredictable and is looking at a number of new segments. Galliera hinted that approach would continue in the future.

Ferrari is also set to expand its hybrid line-up. While the Roma features a 3.9-litre V8 engine, the platform it uses was developed to accept a petrol-electric powertrain.

However, technical chief Michael Leiters ruled out a hybrid version of the Roma – or any other model in Ferrari’s current range. “We could fit a hybrid powertrain to [the Roma] platform, there’s no doubt about it,” he said, "but we would never do it on the same model.”