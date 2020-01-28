Details of Ferrari's first EV revealed in patent sketches

Details of Ferrari’s first production electric vehicle, arriving by 2025, appear to have been revealed in a series of patents leaked online.

A series of sketches and accompanying data, first discovered by US site Taycan EV Forum, suggest that Maranello’s first electric car will be a low-riding GT that could rival the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Tesla Roadster.

A plan view shows the EV is likely to feature a two-seat or 2+2 layout, a long bonnet and short overhangs, much like the firm’s 812 Superfast flagship.

Also shown are details of the model’s four-wheel-drive powertrain, showing that an electric motor will be mounted to each wheel, and will apparently be capable of operating independently, perhaps allowing for the ability to rotate on the spot. Precise technical data and performance details remain unconfirmed.

A Ferrari spokesperson was unable to comment on the patent applications.