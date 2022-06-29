Exclusive: Jaguar to return in 2025 with trio of electric sports SUVs

Jaguar is planning a trio of “jaw-dropping” electric sports crossovers to burst through the £100,000 barrier and take the brand into Bentley territory from 2025.

The new two-tier, three-model line-up promises to dramatically recast Jaguar as a 50,000-60,000-per-year manufacturer of exclusive, electric, aluminium-rich cars.

These will be based on a single platform, named Panthera, utilise closely related mechanical packages and be made in Solihull.

When he became Jaguar Land Rover CEO two years ago, Thierry Bolloré made no secret of his plan to mirror the Range Rover ethos – and success – in a newly configured Jaguar line-up. Within months, the Jaguar design team had been heavily reshaped under Gerry McGovern, the Land Rover design chief who was elevated to the role of group creative director, but since then details have been extremely sketchy.

However, latest intelligence suggests that while there will be no new Jaguar that could be truly described as entry-level, the smaller model (believed similar in size to the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo) will adopt a similar role to the Range Rover Sport.

It will come in three-door and five-door bodies, positioned as separate models, with an entry price of around £80,000-£90,000.

Single-motor and dual-motor powertrains (with two and four-wheel drive), so its most powerful and best-equipped editions are very likely to push prices to £120,000, above which Jaguar will doubtless see space for bespoke SVR models.

