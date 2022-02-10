Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

The new GTS Sport Turismo is meant to be the sweet spot in the Taycan range. After a UK drive in early February, I’m not entirely convinced, but it’s still a compelling version of our favourite electric car.

The Sport Turismo is sort of a station-wagon variant of the Porsche Taycan saloon, with the more practical, blockier back end and wide-opening tailgate of the Taycan Cross Turismo but forgoing that car’s additional ride height and rugged plastic ancillaries.

I’m testing it in launch GTS spec, which sits somewhere between more ordinary Taycans and the super-fast Turbos. It gets its own suspension tune, which includes air springs as standard and active rear steering as a £1650 option (fitted to our test car).

Related Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo reviews Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

With two electric motors giving 590bhp and 626lb ft from rest, the GTS is almost as absurdly fast as one of the Turbos. It will do 0-62mph in 3.7sec and hit 155mph – a top speed it ‘needs’ for the fast motorways in its home country and aided by a two-speed rear axle that keeps the motors in a band that can push it that fast.

It has Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus as standard, with an 83.7kWh usable capacity for a claimed range of 277 miles (more like 220-ish on a cold February morning). It can accept faster charging rates than most rapid-chargers can give it.