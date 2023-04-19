BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range
UP NEXT
Jaguar Land Rover will not build its own EV battery factory

2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range

All-new and bespoke JEA platform for most powerful Jaguar yet; prototypes to hit the road this year
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
6 mins read
19 April 2023

The first car in the reborn Jaguar line-up will be a four-door electric GT and the most powerful model in the brand’s history.

The new GT will be revealed in 2024 and on sale in 2025 as the first of three models in the new Jaguar family. Each will be built on an all-new bespoke EV architecture called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA).

Confirmed today as part of an update to Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Reimagine strategy, the new Jaguar will have a range of up to 430 miles and a starting price in excess of £100,000.

Related articles

It will likely have two motors for four-wheel drive and a power output in excess of 575bhp. Charging times targeted are for 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. 

Full details on JLR's Reimagine update: Jaguar Land Rover will not build its own EV battery factory

Prototypes of the new GT will hit the road before the end of the year, ahead of its reveal the year after. Virtual testing of the car is already almost complete ahead of this crucial next phase of its development, where the car will come to life for the first time, having been previewed officially for the first time today (below).

JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said that the styling of the GT and subsequent future Jaguars would be “the copy of nothing”, invoking the mantra and philosophy of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons.

He said it was an “honour” to be asked to lead the rebirth of “a brand as loved and cherished” as Jaguar and vowed to return the brand to its past positioning as a ‘true British luxury brand”.

He referenced the E-Type and XJS as models that provided a blueprint – but not a retro copy – for how the reborn Jaguar would operate in creating shocking but beautiful designs and how the current Jaguar range was created under a different strategy that the brand would no longer be following.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

Jaguar I-Pace

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Read our review
Back to top

He said: “The E-Type in its time looked like it had dropped from space. The XJS was equally compelling and a copy of nothing. It started again and didn’t copy the E-Type. The designs of current Jaguars aren’t bad; the strategy was more one of universal appeal and chasing more mainstream premium, which made the cars more normal. We want to go back [to the old philosophy]. It’s a completely reimagining.”

McGovern said that the four pillars of future Jaguar design would be exuberance, fearlessness, uniqueness and progressiveness.

“Being exuberant is a real task, as there’s nothing else around like that,” he added. “Jaguars need to have a jaw-dropping moment, a sense of wow.”

The three new Jaguars are the result of an internal design completion that encompassed everyone in JLR’s creative team across all brands. The creative team was split into three teams as part of Project Renaissance, which McGovern believes will go down as a pivotal moment in Jaguar’s history, with each given the same brief to create a family of models for Jaguar’s future.

A total of 18 cars were created as full-size models in just three months across the teams, but the winning team accounted for just three of them. McGovern said the verdict on choosing this team’s design was “unanimous''. "There was no debate. We said 'that’s it.'

Advertisement
Back to top

“We derived the design direction from there and evolved the designs from those three cars. The designs are at an advanced stage.”

Autocar understands that while the first model will shock, the second and third models will reinforce that design and the models will clearly all be part of the same family.

The two cars to follow the GT, likely crossovers, will come at a rate of no more than one per year after the launch of the initial car.

Volumes would be around 50,000 cars per year for the range as a whole. The cars would all be built at a new dedicated area within JLR’s Solihull production facility.

NIck Collins, JLR's vehicle programmes executive director, said the JEA too “was the copy of nothing” and no other EV architecture would “allow for such exuberant designs, proportions, refinement and performance”. 

Lennard Hoornik, JLR’s chief commercial officer, said that the investment in Jaguar stood at around £1 billion. “We’re investing in Jaguar not just for its heritage but for its future.”

Around 100 suppliers have already committed to the new Jaguar project, which isn't just about creating new cars but changing every part of the brand and how customers interact with it.

Advertisement
Back to top

“We’re creating an entirely new brand, new business models and new competencies, with every part of the client journey reimagined,” said Hoornik. “The way cars are bought [and] are serviced, this is all being done from the ground up, including online and offline journeys.”

This ground-up reinvention included dealers, Hoornik confirming that Jaguars “would not be available everywhere”, confirming reports that the firm was going to reduce the amount of dealers selling its cars.

“But equally, there will be a range of three other brands [Range Rover, Discovery and Defender], all electric and with dedicated areas,” he added, a reference to the fact the Land Rover brand would be taking a back seat, with Range Rover, Discovery and Defender becoming model ranges in their own right alongside Jaguar in a four-strong line-up of JLR brands.

Commenting on the relaunch of Jaguar, new JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said: “Jaguar will not disappoint. It will begin to put right unfinished business.”

He said it wasn't a “last chance” for the brand and that “this cat was going to purr”. “There are no such things,” he said on whether it was a last chance. “We create chances by what we deliver. I believe this brand will be here in 50 years.”

McGovern doesn’t believe the new brand positioning for Jaguar will alienate existing customers, although he admitted there will always be those resistant to change.

“Things have to move on, and we’re going to create such a compelling proposition that if there’s red blood in their body…” said McGovern on whether this new Jaguar would appeal to existing customers.

“EV is a propulsion method, as is ICE. EV can be as compelling as long as you have everything else with it. It’s like with watches: when a new one comes out, you still prefer the old one, but over time you see what it’s about and you change your mind.

Advertisement
Back to top

“We respect existing customers, but we’re going after new ones as well, ones who think less about the vehicles and are more culturally driven, more artistic. When you go to something new, people look back – but that’s fine.”

Car Review
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

McGovern showed a brief teaser image of the new Jaguar that gave little away, but he said that going electric “opened up more space inside” and allowed for the “exuberant proportions”.

Hoornik said the cars had “wowed” people in clinics and the firm had been “pleasantly surprised” as to how they had viewed the value proposition of the cars and the new brand.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives