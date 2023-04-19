2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range

The first car in the reborn Jaguar line-up will be a four-door electric GT and the most powerful model in the brand’s history.

The new GT will be revealed in 2024 and on sale in 2025 as the first of three models in the new Jaguar family. Each will be built on an all-new bespoke EV architecture called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA).

Confirmed today as part of an update to Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Reimagine strategy, the new Jaguar will have a range of up to 430 miles and a starting price in excess of £100,000.

It will likely have two motors for four-wheel drive and a power output in excess of 575bhp. Charging times targeted are for 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Prototypes of the new GT will hit the road before the end of the year, ahead of its reveal the year after. Virtual testing of the car is already almost complete ahead of this crucial next phase of its development, where the car will come to life for the first time, having been previewed officially for the first time today (below).

JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said that the styling of the GT and subsequent future Jaguars would be “the copy of nothing”, invoking the mantra and philosophy of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons.

He said it was an “honour” to be asked to lead the rebirth of “a brand as loved and cherished” as Jaguar and vowed to return the brand to its past positioning as a ‘true British luxury brand”.

He referenced the E-Type and XJS as models that provided a blueprint – but not a retro copy – for how the reborn Jaguar would operate in creating shocking but beautiful designs and how the current Jaguar range was created under a different strategy that the brand would no longer be following.